DAX ®13.337,11+0,27%TecDAX ®3.035,28-0,73%Dow Jones28.645,26+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.770,98-0,08%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...
DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-28 / 18:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |MTU Aero Engines AG |
+++
|Street: |Dachauer Straße 665|
+++
|Postal code: |80995 |
+++
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900807L67JY81RD65 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: FMR LLC |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 5.07 %| 0.00 %| 5.07 %| 52,174,336|
++++++
|Previous | 3.81 %| 0.00 %| 3.81 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A0D9PT0| | 2,644,500| %| 5.07 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2,644,500 | 5.07 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|FMR LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Fidelity | 4.44 %| %| %|
|Management & | | | |
|Research Company | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|FMR LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|FIAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Fidelity | %| %| %|
|Institutional | | | |
|Asset Management | | | |
|Trust Company | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|FMR LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|FIAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|FIAM LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|23 Dec 2019|
++
2019-12-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de
End of News DGAP News Service
944227 2019-12-28
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 28, 2019 12:19 ET ( 17:19 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|257,50
|+0,74%
|EUR
|+1,90
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|06.12.
|BARCLAYS
|Positiv
|02.12.
|DZ BANK
|Neutral
|02.12.
|INDEPENDENT RESEARCH
|Neutral
|Weitere Wertpapiere...
|MTU A.E.HDG UNSP.ADR 1/2
|128,00
|+0,79%
|EUR
|+1,00
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_271219e
01:4127.12. 17:16
FTV_dpaafx_271219_AiF
01:1327.12. 15:21
FTV_dpaafx_271219_60
01:0327.12. 12:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219d
01:2627.12. 11:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219c
01:2727.12. 11:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219b
01:3427.12. 10:40
FTV_dpaafx_271219a
01:4327.12. 08:34
Ausblick 2020: Europas Banken: Moodyu2018s senkt Ausblick
12:2627.12. 08:33
Welche Rolle spielt Europa im Streit USA-China 2020? Und Europas Aktien?
13:1427.12. 08:31
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?