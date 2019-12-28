DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.12.2019 - 18:19 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

18:19

12:19

17:19

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AGMTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-28 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |MTU Aero Engines AG |+++|Street: |Dachauer Straße 665|+++|Postal code: |80995 |+++|City: |München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900807L67JY81RD65 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: FMR LLC ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|20 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 5.07 %| 0.00 %| 5.07 %| 52,174,336|++++++|Previous | 3.81 %| 0.00 %| 3.81 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0D9PT0| | 2,644,500| %| 5.07 %|++++++|*Total* | 2,644,500 | 5.07 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|FMR LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Fidelity | 4.44 %| %| %||Management & | | | ||Research Company | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|FMR LLC | %| %| %|+++++|FIAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Fidelity | %| %| %||Institutional | | | ||Asset Management | | | ||Trust Company | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|FMR LLC | %| %| %|+++++|FIAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|+++++|FIAM LLC | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|23 Dec 2019|++2019-12-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MTU Aero Engines AGDachauer Straße 66580995 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.mtu.deEnd of News DGAP News Service944227 2019-12-28(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 28, 2019ET (GMT)