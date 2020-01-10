DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2020 - 08:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AGMTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-10 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |MTU Aero Engines AG |+++|Street: |Dachauer Straße 665|+++|Postal code: |80995 |+++|City: |München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900807L67JY81RD65 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|06 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 7.09 %| 0.06 %| 7.14 %| 53093867|++++++|Previous | 7.06 %| 0.05 %| 7.12 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0D9PT0| 0| 3761784| 0 %| 7.09 %|++++++|*Total* | 3761784 | 7.09 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++|Lent |N/A |N/A | 16982| 0.03 %||Securitie| | | | ||s (right | | | | ||to | | | | ||recall) | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 16982| 0.03 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 13416| 0.03 %||for | | | | | ||Difference| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 13416| 0.03 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)