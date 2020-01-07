DGAP-PVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.01.2020 - 09:39 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in MünchenMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Münchener || |Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft || |Aktiengesellschaft in München |+++|Street: |Königinstraße 107 |+++|Postal code: |80802 |+++|City: |München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier |529900MUF4C20K50JS49 ||(LEI): | |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|30 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 6.62 %| 0.09 %| 6.72 %|144,317,861|++++++|Previous | 6.55 %| 0.10 %| 6.65 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0008430026| 0| 9,558,081| 0 %| 6.62 %|++++++|US6261881063| 0| 51| 0 %| 0.00004 %|++++++|*Total* | 9,558,132 | 6.62 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++|Lent |N/A |N/A | 72,106| 0.05 %||Securitie| | | | ||s (right | | | | ||to | | | | ||recall) | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 72,106| 0.05 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 62,537| 0.04 %||for | | | | | ||Difference| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 62,537| 0.04 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)