DGAP-PVR: Odeon Film AG: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Odeon Film AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution===DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Odeon Film AGOdeon Film AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-07 / 15:40Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+------------------------------+------------------------+|Name: |Odeon Film AG |+------------------------------+------------------------+|Street: |Hofmannstraße 25-27|+------------------------------+------------------------+|Postal code: |81379 |+------------------------------+------------------------+|City: |München || |Germany |+------------------------------+------------------------+|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14 |+------------------------------+------------------------+*2. Reason for notification*+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*+--------------------------------------------------------------+|Legal entity: KKR Management LLP ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |+--------------------------------------------------------------+*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.+--------------------------------------------------------+|Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft |+--------------------------------------------------------+*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*+-----------+|01 Jan 2020|+-----------+*6. Total positions*+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+|New | 85.23 %| 0 %| 85.23 %| 11842770|+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+|Previous | 85.23 %| 0 %| 85.23 %| /||notification | | | | |+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+|ISIN | Absolute | In % |+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+|DE0006853005| 0| 10094030| 0 %| 85.23 %|+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+|*Total* | 10094030 | 85.23 % |+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+| | | | | %|+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+| | |*Total* | | %|+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+| | | | | | %|+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+| | | |*Total* | | %|+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-+------------------------------------------------------------+| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-+------------------------------------------------------------+|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+------------------------------------------------------------++--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of both|| | rights (if at| voting|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| rights| or more)|| | more)| through| || | |instrumen| || | |ts (if at| || | | least 5%| || | | or more)| |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Management LLP | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR & Co. Inc | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Group Holdings | % %| % %| % %||Corp. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Group | % %| % %| % %||Partnership L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Europe IV | % %| % %| % %||Limited | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Associates | % %| % %| % %||Europe IV L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR European Fund IV| % %| % %| % %||L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Show Aggregator | % %| % %| % %||GP Limited | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Show Aggregator | % %| % %| % %||L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à | % %| % %| % %||r.l. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show TopCo S.C.A. | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à | % %| % %| % %||r.l. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show Holding S.C.A. | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show German HoldCo | % %| % %| % %||GmbH | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|LEONINE Holding GmbH| % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show Jupiter | % %| % %| % %||Beteiligungsverwaltu| | | ||ng GmbH | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show Jupiter | % %| % %| % %|===(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)===|Beteiligungs AG | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Tele-München | 85.23% %| % %| 85.23% %||Fernseh-GmbH & Co. | | | ||Produktionsgesellsch| | | ||aft | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+| | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Management LLP | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR & Co. Inc | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Group Holdings | % %| % %| % %||Corp. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Group | % %| % %| % %||Partnership L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Europe IV | % %| % %| % %||Limited | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Associates | % %| % %| % %||Europe IV L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR European Fund IV| % %| % %| % %||L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Show Aggregator | % %| % %| % %||GP Limited | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|KKR Show Aggregator | % %| % %| % %||L.P. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à | % %| % %| % %||r.l. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show TopCo S.C.A. | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à | % %| % %| % %||r.l. | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show Holding S.C.A. | % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show German HoldCo | % %| % %| % %||GmbH | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|LEONINE Holding GmbH| % %| % %| % %|+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show Jupiter | % %| % %| % %||Beteiligungsverwaltu| | | ||ng GmbH | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Show Jupiter | % %| % %| % %||Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+|Tele-München | 85.23% %| % %| 85.23% %||Fernseh-GmbH & Co. | | | ||Produktionsgesellsch| | | ||aft | | | |+--------------------+---------------+---------+---------------+*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+| %| %| %|+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+*10. Other explanatory remarks:*+--------------------------------------------------------------+|KKR Management LLC was converted into KKR Management LLP. KKR ||Fund Holdings GP Limited was removed from the chain of ||controlled undertakings. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. changed its ||name to KKR Group Partnership L.P. Show German Acquico GmbH ||changed its name to LEONINE Holding GmbH. |+--------------------------------------------------------------+Date+-----------+|06 Jan 2020|+-----------+2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Odeon Film AGHofmannstraße 25-2781379 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.odeonfilm.deEnd of News DGAP News Service948103 2020-01-07===(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)