DGAP-PVR: Odeon Film AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Odeon Film AGOdeon Film AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Odeon Film AG |+++|Street: |Hofmannstraße 25-27|+++|Postal code: |81379 |+++|City: |München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: KKR Management LLP ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|01 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 85.23 %| 0 %| 85.23 %| 11842770|++++++|Previous | 85.23 %| 0 %| 85.23 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0006853005| 0| 10094030| 0 %| 85.23 %|++++++|*Total* | 10094030 | 85.23 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of both|| | rights (if at| voting|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| rights| or more)|| | more)| through| || | |instrumen| || | |ts (if at| || | | least 5%| || | | or more)| |+++++|KKR Management LLP | % %| % %| % %|+++++|KKR & Co. Inc | % %| % %| % %|+++++|KKR Group Holdings | % %| % %| % %||Corp. | | | |+++++|KKR Group | % %| % %| % %||Partnership L.P. | | | |+++++|KKR Europe IV | % %| % %| % %||Limited | | | |+++++|KKR Associates | % %| % %| % %||Europe IV L.P. | | | |+++++|KKR European Fund IV| % %| % %| % %||L.P. | | | |+++++|KKR Show Aggregator | % %| % %| % %||GP Limited | | | |+++++|KKR Show Aggregator | % %| % %| % %||L.P. | | | |+++++|SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à | % %| % %| % %||r.l. | | | |+++++|Show TopCo S.C.A. | % %| % %| % %|+++++|SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à | % %| % %| % %||r.l. | | | |+++++|Show Holding S.C.A. | % %| % %| % %|+++++|Show German HoldCo | % %| % %| % %||GmbH | | | |+++++|LEONINE Holding GmbH| % %| % %| % %|+++++|Show Jupiter | % %| % %| % %||Beteiligungsverwaltu| | | ||ng GmbH | | | |+++++|Show Jupiter | % %| % %| % %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)