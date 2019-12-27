DAX ®13.356,37+0,42%TecDAX ®3.026,70-1,01%S&P FUTURE3.244,40+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-27 / 09:20
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |OSRAM Licht AG |
+++
|Street: |Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6|
+++
|Postal code: |80807 |
+++
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300SXOGQHLID37W55 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|18 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 5.45 %| 0.41 %| 5.86 %| 96848074|
++++++
|Previous | 4.33 %| 1.01 %| 5.35 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000LED4000| 0| 5282223| 0.00 %| 5.45 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 5282223 | 5.45 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right to |n/a |n/a | 330606| 0.34 %|
|recall | | | | |
|shares | | | | |
|lent out | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 330606| 0.34 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights| rights|
|nt |date |period |settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|Equity |10/08/2020 -|10/08/2020 -|Cash | 64539| 0.07 %|
|Swap |09/12/2024 |09/12/2024 | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 64539| 0.07 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|JPMorgan Chase & | %| %| %|
|Co. | | | |
+++++
|JPMorgan Chase | %| %| %|
|Bank, National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|J.P. Morgan | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Finance Limited | | | |
+++++
|J.P. Morgan | 5.07 %| %| 5.48 %|
|Securities plc | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|JPMorgan Chase & | %| %| %|
|Co. | | | |
+++++
|JPMorgan Chase | %| %| %|
|Holdings LLC | | | |
+++++
|J.P. Morgan | %| %| %|
|Broker-Dealer | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+++++
|J.P. Morgan | %| %| %|
|Securities LLC | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|23 Dec 2019|
++

2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

End of News DGAP News Service

943797 2019-12-27



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 03:20 ET ( 08:20 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N.
OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 43,59 +0,11%
EUR +0,05
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
11.12. INDEPENDENT RESEARCH Neutral
10.12. NORDLB Negativ
09.12. DZ BANK Neutral
Nachrichten
09:20 DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. 43,59 +0,11%
20.12. DGAP-Stimmrechte: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch) OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. 43,59 +0,11%
20.12. DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. 43,59 +0,11%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
09:49 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Freundlicher Start - Qiagen brechen ein LUFTHANSA 16,48 +0,15%
09:36 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Rekorde an Wall Street stützen Kurse SAMS.EL.0,5SP.GDRS144A/95 1.090,00 +1,58%
09:30 DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Nach Zertifizierung der technischen Sicherheitseinrichtungen durch das BSI beginnt nun die Auslieferung VECTRON SYSTEMS O.N. 17,60 +0,57%
09:20 DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. 43,59 +0,11%
09:20 Genehmigungen für deutsche Rüstungsexporte auf Rekordniveau
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
09:49 ROUNDUP: Ökonom Felbermayr für regionales Strompreis-Modell SIEMENS GAMESA R.E.EO-,17 15,60 -0,35%
09:48 Bundesbürger verursachen 455 Kilogramm Haushaltsabfälle pro Kopf
09:47 DZ Bank: Feindliches Übernahmeangebot für Qiagen möglich QIAGEN NV EO -,01 29,96 -19,09%
09:34 Tickets für Fernzüge kaum verteuert
09:30 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Freundlicher Handelsstart nach der Weihnachtspause MDAX ® 28.510,81 -0,12%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
25.12. Jahresausblick: Neue DAX-Rekorde voraus – aber dann... DAX ® 13.355,78 +0,41%
08:28 Qiagen: Das ist eine Katastrophe für die Aktionäre QIAGEN NV EO -,01 29,96 -19,09%
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 74,05 +0,61%
23.12. Boeing nach 737-Max-Debakel: Chef weg BOEING 297,10 -2,09%
09:23 BMW-Aktie trotzt Vorwürfen der US-Börsenaufsicht BMW ST 73,71 +0,23%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
09:49 ROUNDUP: Ökonom Felbermayr für regionales Strompreis-Modell SIEMENS GAMESA R.E.EO-,17 15,60 -0,35%
09:48 Bundesbürger verursachen 455 Kilogramm Haushaltsabfälle pro Kopf
09:47 DZ Bank: Feindliches Übernahmeangebot für Qiagen möglich QIAGEN NV EO -,01 29,96 -19,09%
09:34 Tickets für Fernzüge kaum verteuert
09:30 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Freundlicher Handelsstart nach der Weihnachtspause MDAX ® 28.510,54 -0,12%
Marktberichte
09:49 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Freundlicher Start - Qiagen brechen ein LUFTHANSA 16,48 +0,15%
09:36 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Rekorde an Wall Street stützen Kurse SAMS.EL.0,5SP.GDRS144A/95 1.090,00 +1,58%
09:30 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Freundlicher Handelsstart nach der Weihnachtspause MDAX ® 28.510,28 -0,12%
08:57 EUREX/Bund-Future leicht im Plus - Italien stützt etwas
08:48 Aktien Asien: Zurückhaltendes Geschäft - Hongkong sehr fest HSI 28.205,40 +1,62%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen