DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AGOSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |OSRAM Licht AG |+++|Street: |Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6|+++|Postal code: |80807 |+++|City: |München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300SXOGQHLID37W55 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|18 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 5.45 %| 0.41 %| 5.86 %| 96848074|++++++|Previous | 4.33 %| 1.01 %| 5.35 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000LED4000| 0| 5282223| 0.00 %| 5.45 %|++++++|*Total* | 5282223 | 5.45 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |n/a |n/a | 330606| 0.34 %||recall | | | | ||shares | | | | ||lent out | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 330606| 0.34 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights| rights||nt |date |period |settlemen|absolute| in %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|Equity |10/08/2020 -|10/08/2020 -|Cash | 64539| 0.07 %||Swap |09/12/2024 |09/12/2024 | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 64539| 0.07 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|JPMorgan Chase & | %| %| %||Co. | | | |+++++|JPMorgan Chase | %| %| %||Bank, National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|J.P. Morgan | %| %| %||International | | | ||Finance Limited | | | |+++++|J.P. Morgan | 5.07 %| %| 5.48 %||Securities plc | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|JPMorgan Chase & | %| %| %||Co. | | | |+++++|JPMorgan Chase | %| %| %||Holdings LLC | | | |+++++|J.P. Morgan | %| %| %||Broker-Dealer | | | ||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|J.P. Morgan | %| %| %||Securities LLC | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|23 Dec 2019|++2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: OSRAM Licht AGMarcel-Breuer-Straße 680807 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.osram-group.comEnd of News DGAP News Service943797 2019-12-27(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)