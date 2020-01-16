DGAP-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.01.2020 - 12:29 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AGPNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-16 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |PNE AG |+++|Street: |Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4|+++|Postal code: |27472 |+++|City: |Cuxhaven || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|13 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.00 %| 5.10 %| 5.10 %| 76603334|++++++|Previous | 0.09 %| 5.02 %| 5.10 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++| | | | %| %|++++++|*Total*| | % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |open | | 3906770| 5.10 %||Recall | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 3906770| 5.10 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|CFD |09.01.2030 | |Cash | 1937| 0.003 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 1937| 0.003 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| instruments| or more)|| | or more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs (UK)| %| %| %||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group UK Limited | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs | %| 5.06 %| 5.06 %||International | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs & | %| %| %||Co. LLC | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|15 Jan 2020|++2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: PNE AGPeter-Henlein-Straße 2-427472 CuxhavenGermanyInternet: http://www.pne-ag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service954887 2020-01-16(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)