DGAP-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-16 / 12:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |PNE AG |
+++
|Street: |Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4|
+++
|Postal code: |27472 |
+++
|City: |Cuxhaven |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.00 %| 5.10 %| 5.10 %| 76603334|
++++++
|Previous | 0.09 %| 5.02 %| 5.10 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
| | | | %| %|
++++++
|*Total*| | % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right to |open | | 3906770| 5.10 %|
|Recall | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 3906770| 5.10 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|CFD |09.01.2030 | |Cash | 1937| 0.003 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 1937| 0.003 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| instruments| or more)|
| | or more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs (UK)| %| %| %|
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group UK Limited | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs | %| 5.06 %| 5.06 %|
|International | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs & | %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|15 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service

954887 2020-01-16



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 06:29 ET ( 11:29 GMT)
