DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.823,77-0,46%NASDAQ 1008.966,64-0,26%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to -2-

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to -2-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-10 / 22:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us
on January 9, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been
released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the
AFM website:

Date of transaction: 03 jan 2020
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

*Distribution in numbers*

++++++++
|*Type of |*Number |*Number |*Capital |*Voting |*Manner of|*Settlement*|
|share* |of |of voting|interest*|rights* |disposal* | |
| |shares* |rights* | | | | |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| |280.200,0|280.200,0| | |Sachs & |Physical |
|Call-option|0 |0 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
|Ordinary |1.025.200|1.025.200| | |Internatio|Physical |
|share |,00 |,00 |Potential|Potential|nal |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
|Contract | | | | |- Goldman | |
|for |171.493,0|171.493,0| | |Sachs & | |
|difference |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- United | |
| | | | | |Capital | |
| | | | | |Financial | |
|Ordinary | | | | |Advisers, |Physical |
|share |1.259,00 |1.259,00 |Real |Real |LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| |3.863.782|3.863.782| | |Sachs & |Physical |
|Option |,00 |,00 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
|Ordinary | | | | |Sachs & |Physical |
|share |94.298,00|94.298,00|Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| |115.291,0|115.291,0| | |Internatio| |
|Swap |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman,| |
| | | | | |Sachs & | |
| | | | | |Co. | |
| |115.291,0|115.291,0| | |Wertpapier| |
|Warrant |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|GmbH |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
|Convertible|282.527,0|282.527,0| | |Internatio|Physical |
|bond |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman,| |
| | | | | |Sachs & | |
| | | | | |Co. | |
| |282.056,0|282.056,0| | |Wertpapier| |
|Swap |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|GmbH |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| | | | | |Asset | |
|Ordinary |454.315,0|454.315,0| | |Management|Physical |
|share |0 |0 |Real |Real |, L.P. |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| |254.408,0|254.408,0| | |Internatio| |
|Warrant |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |In cash |
++++++++
|Swap |2.044,00 |2.044,00 |Potential|Potential|Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs & | |
| | | | | |Co. LLC |In cash |
++++++++
|Ordinary |2.389,00 |2.389,00 |Real |Real |Indirectly| |
|share | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| | | | | |Asset | |
| | | | | |Management| |
| | | | | |Internatio|Physical |
| | | | | |nal |Delivery |
++++++++

*Distribution in percentages*

+++++++
|*Type* |*Total |*Directly|*Directly |*Indirectly|*Indirectly |
| |holding|real* |potential*|real* |potential* |
| |* | | | | |
+++++++
|Capital |3,01 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,20 % |2,81 % |
|interest| | | | | |
+++++++
|Voting |3,01 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,20 % |2,81 % |
|rights | | | | | |
+++++++

*Distribution in numbers (short)*

+++
|*Number of shares*|*Manner of disposal* |
+++
|0,00 |Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International|
+++
|0,00 |Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC |
+++

Distribution in percentages (short)

++++
|*Type* |*Directly potential*|*Indirectly potential*|
++++
|Capital interest|0,00 % |0,00 % |
++++

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the
notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of
the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-
deelnemingen/details?id=83472&KeyWords=qiagen [1]

2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com


(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 16:03 ET ( 21:03 GMT)


End of News DGAP News Service

949851 2020-01-10


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3a6c0f8fb46cd7cb45c558260665c9b6&application_id=949851&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 16:03 ET ( 21:03 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

QIAGEN NV EO -,01
QIAGEN NV EO -,01 - Performance (3 Monate) 31,11 +0,13%
EUR +0,04
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
06.01. JPMORGAN Positiv
06.01. WARBURG RESEARCH Neutral
27.12. DZ BANK Neutral
Nachrichten
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to -2- QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to -2- QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
22:03 IRW-PRESS: Aurania Resources: Aurania berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Explorationsaktivitäten AURANIA RES CAD R.S. 2,54 -7,30%
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to -2- QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to -2- QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%
22:03 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,11 +0,13%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
22:06 Frankreichs Präsident befürwortet Referendum zu Klimafragen
22:06 IRW-News: Aurania Resources: Aurania berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Explorationsaktivitäten AURANIA RES CAD R.S. 2,54 -7,30%
21:59 IRW-News: Endeavour Silver Corp.: Endeavour Silver produziert 2019 4.018.735 Unzen Silber und 38.907 Unzen Gold (7,1 Millionen Unzen Silberäquivalent) ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. 1,97 +3,31%
21:50 Trump: Soleimani plante wohl Angriffe auf vier US-Botschaften
21:29 EU-Außenbeauftragter: Iran-Atomabkommen könnte scheitern

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
16:22 Medigene-Aktie explodiert nach Leukämie-Erfolg MEDIGENE AG NA O.N. 6,30 +50,00%
09:11 RWE-Aktie profitiert von Aussicht auf Geldregen RWE ST 29,20 +6,10%
10:34 Das pusht die Dürr-Aktie an die MDAX-Spitze DÜRR 32,42 +5,95%
08:33 6 Themen, die am Freitag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.483,31 -0,09%
09.01. Apple-Hype setzt sich noch fort APPLE 278,45 -0,38%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
22:06 Frankreichs Präsident befürwortet Referendum zu Klimafragen
22:06 IRW-News: Aurania Resources: Aurania berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Explorationsaktivitäten AURANIA RES CAD R.S. 2,54 -7,30%
21:59 IRW-News: Endeavour Silver Corp.: Endeavour Silver produziert 2019 4.018.735 Unzen Silber und 38.907 Unzen Gold (7,1 Millionen Unzen Silberäquivalent) ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. 1,97 +3,31%
21:50 Trump: Soleimani plante wohl Angriffe auf vier US-Botschaften
21:29 EU-Außenbeauftragter: Iran-Atomabkommen könnte scheitern
Marktberichte
20:58 Devisen: Eurokurs legt im US-Handel leicht zu EUR/USD 1,1120 +0,1247%
19:56 Aktien New York: Dow hält sich nur kurz über 29 000 Punkten Dow Jones 28.823,77 -0,46%
18:54 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Indizes geht die Luft aus FRA40 6.037,32 -0,13%
18:37 MÄRKTE USA/Arbeitsmarkt belastet Wall Street leicht AMAZON 1.688,80 -1,30%
18:19 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Gewinne - Nur Budapest schwächer PX 1.133,67 +0,62%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen