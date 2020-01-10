DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.823,77-0,46%NASDAQ 1008.966,64-0,26%
DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-10 / 22:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us
on January 9, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been
released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the
AFM website:
Date of transaction: 03 jan 2020
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
*Distribution in numbers*
++++++++
|*Type of |*Number |*Number |*Capital |*Voting |*Manner of|*Settlement*|
|share* |of |of voting|interest*|rights* |disposal* | |
| |shares* |rights* | | | | |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| |280.200,0|280.200,0| | |Sachs & |Physical |
|Call-option|0 |0 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
|Ordinary |1.025.200|1.025.200| | |Internatio|Physical |
|share |,00 |,00 |Potential|Potential|nal |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
|Contract | | | | |- Goldman | |
|for |171.493,0|171.493,0| | |Sachs & | |
|difference |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- United | |
| | | | | |Capital | |
| | | | | |Financial | |
|Ordinary | | | | |Advisers, |Physical |
|share |1.259,00 |1.259,00 |Real |Real |LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| |3.863.782|3.863.782| | |Sachs & |Physical |
|Option |,00 |,00 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
|Ordinary | | | | |Sachs & |Physical |
|share |94.298,00|94.298,00|Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| |115.291,0|115.291,0| | |Internatio| |
|Swap |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman,| |
| | | | | |Sachs & | |
| | | | | |Co. | |
| |115.291,0|115.291,0| | |Wertpapier| |
|Warrant |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|GmbH |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
|Convertible|282.527,0|282.527,0| | |Internatio|Physical |
|bond |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman,| |
| | | | | |Sachs & | |
| | | | | |Co. | |
| |282.056,0|282.056,0| | |Wertpapier| |
|Swap |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|GmbH |In cash |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| | | | | |Asset | |
|Ordinary |454.315,0|454.315,0| | |Management|Physical |
|share |0 |0 |Real |Real |, L.P. |Delivery |
++++++++
| | | | | |Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| |254.408,0|254.408,0| | |Internatio| |
|Warrant |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |In cash |
++++++++
|Swap |2.044,00 |2.044,00 |Potential|Potential|Indirectly| |
| | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs & | |
| | | | | |Co. LLC |In cash |
++++++++
|Ordinary |2.389,00 |2.389,00 |Real |Real |Indirectly| |
|share | | | | |- Goldman | |
| | | | | |Sachs | |
| | | | | |Asset | |
| | | | | |Management| |
| | | | | |Internatio|Physical |
| | | | | |nal |Delivery |
++++++++
*Distribution in percentages*
+++++++
|*Type* |*Total |*Directly|*Directly |*Indirectly|*Indirectly |
| |holding|real* |potential*|real* |potential* |
| |* | | | | |
+++++++
|Capital |3,01 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,20 % |2,81 % |
|interest| | | | | |
+++++++
|Voting |3,01 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,20 % |2,81 % |
|rights | | | | | |
+++++++
*Distribution in numbers (short)*
+++
|*Number of shares*|*Manner of disposal* |
+++
|0,00 |Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International|
+++
|0,00 |Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC |
+++
Distribution in percentages (short)
++++
|*Type* |*Directly potential*|*Indirectly potential*|
++++
|Capital interest|0,00 % |0,00 % |
++++
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the
notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of
the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-
deelnemingen/details?id=83472&KeyWords=qiagen [1]
2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 16:03 ET ( 21:03 GMT)
