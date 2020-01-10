DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2020 - 22:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

22:03

16:03

21:03

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-10 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed uson January 8, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has beenreleased by the AFM.The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on theAFM website:Date of transaction: 02 jan 2020Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., TheIssuing institution: Qiagen N.V.Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979Place of residence: VENLO*Distribution in numbers*++++++++|*Type of |*Number |*Number |*Capital |*Voting |*Manner of|*Settlement*||share* |of |of voting|interest*|rights* |disposal* | || |shares* |rights* | | | | |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs | ||Ordinary |1.041.560|1.041.549| | |Internatio|Physical ||share |,00 |,58 |Potential|Potential|nal |Delivery |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman,| || | | | | |Sachs & | || | | | | |Co. | || |238.156,0|238.156,0| | |Wertpapier| ||Swap |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|GmbH |In cash |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs | || |115.291,0|115.291,0| | |Internatio| ||Swap |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |In cash |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs | || | | | | |Asset | ||Ordinary |452.142,0|452.137,4| | |Management|Physical ||share |0 |8 |Real |Real |, L.P. |Delivery |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs & | ||Swap |2.044,00 |2.044,00 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |In cash |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| ||Contract | | | | |- Goldman | ||for |196.706,0|196.706,0| | |Sachs & | ||difference |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |In cash |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || |3.863.782|3.863.782| | |Sachs & |Physical ||Option |,00 |,00 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC |Delivery |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- United | || | | | | |Capital | || | | | | |Financial | ||Ordinary | | | | |Advisers, |Physical ||share |1.215,00 |1.215,00 |Real |Real |LLC |Delivery |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs | || | | | | |Asset | || | | | | |Management| ||Ordinary | | | | |Internatio|Physical ||share |2.389,00 |2.389,00 |Real |Real |nal |Delivery |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman,| || | | | | |Sachs & | || | | | | |Co. | || |115.291,0|115.291,0| | |Wertpapier| ||Warrant |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|GmbH |In cash |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs | || |219.192,0|219.192,0| | |Internatio| ||Warrant |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |In cash |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly|Physical || | | | | |- Goldman |Delivery || |280.200,0|280.200,0| | |Sachs & | ||Call-option|0 |0 |Potential|Potential|Co. LLC | |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly|Physical || | | | | |- Goldman |Delivery ||Ordinary | | | | |Sachs & | ||share |93.106,00|93.105,07|Potential|Potential|Co. LLC | |++++++++| | | | | |Indirectly| || | | | | |- Goldman | || | | | | |Sachs | ||Convertible|282.527,0|282.527,0| | |Internatio|Physical ||bond |0 |0 |Potential|Potential|nal |Delivery |++++++++*Distribution in percentages*+++++++|*Type* |*Total |*Directly|*Directly |*Indirectly|*Indirectly || |holding|real* |potential*|real* |potential* || |* | | | | |+++++++|Capital |2,99 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,20 % |2,79 % ||interest| | | | | |+++++++|Voting |2,99 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,20 % |2,79 % ||rights | | | | | |+++++++*Distribution in numbers (short)*+++|*Number of shares*|*Manner of disposal* |+++|0,00 |Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International|+++|0,00 |Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC |+++Distribution in percentages (short)++++|*Type* |*Directly potential*|*Indirectly potential*|++++|Capital interest|0,00 % |0,00 % |++++QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of thenotification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register ofthe AFM:https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=83424&KeyWords=qiagen [1]2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: QIAGEN N.V.Hulsterweg 825912 PL VenloNetherlandsInternet: www.qiagen.com(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)