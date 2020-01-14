DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.939,67+0,11%NASDAQ 1009.033,42-0,41%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-14 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us
on January 11, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been
released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the
AFM website:

Date of transaction: 02 jan 2020
Person obliged to notify: Vanguard Group, The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

*Distribution in numbers*

++++++++
|*Type of|*Number |*Number|*Capital|*Voting |*Manner |*Settlement*|
|share* |of |of |interest|rights* |of | |
| |shares* |voting |* | |disposal| |
| | |rights*| | |* | |
++++++++
|Ordinary|6.704.700|0,00 |Real |Potential|Directly| |
|share |,00 | | | | | |
++++++++

*Distribution in percentages*

+++++++
|*Type* |*Total |*Directly|*Directly |*Indirectly|*Indirectly |
| |holding|real* |potential*|real* |potential* |
| |* | | | | |
+++++++
|Capital |2,90 % |2,90 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |
|interest| | | | | |
+++++++
|Voting |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |
|rights | | | | | |
+++++++

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the
notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of
the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-
deelnemingen/details?id=83446 [1]

2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

End of News DGAP News Service

951865 2020-01-14


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b19ea9bf9b06b0d123d088238f678b7&application_id=951865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 16:04 ET ( 21:04 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

QIAGEN NV EO -,01
QIAGEN NV EO -,01 - Performance (3 Monate) 31,69 -3,38%
EUR -1,11
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
06.01. JPMORGAN Positiv
06.01. WARBURG RESEARCH Neutral
27.12. DZ BANK Neutral
Nachrichten
22:04 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,69 -3,38%
10:14 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX nach Anfangsdelle wenig verändert L/E-DAX 13.459,59 -0,08%

08:31		 boerse.ARD.de
Qiagen baut Amgen Kooperation aus AMGEN 215,20 +1,53%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
22:31 NACHBÖRSE/XDAX unv. bei 13.460 Pkt - Godewind mit Aktienrückkauf gesucht L/E-DAX 13.459,59 -0,08%
22:19 MÄRKTE USA/Sorgen um US-chinesischen Zollstreit beenden Rekordjagd BOEING 300,05 +0,50%
22:04 DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution QIAGEN NV EO -,01 31,69 -3,38%
20:42 PRESS RELEASE: Genix Acquires Exclusive Rights to -2- GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORAT 0,070 +7,692%
20:42 PRESS RELEASE: Genix Acquires Exclusive Rights to SUCANON(R) and RENOCHLOR(R) GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORAT 0,070 +7,692%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Meldung zum Handelsdeal dämpft Rekordeuphorie Dow Jones 28.939,67 +0,11%
22:32 BUSINESS WIRE: Immervision gibt neue Lizenzvereinbarungen mit Objektivherstellern ACE Solutech Co. (Korea) und Zhonglan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd (ZET in China) bekannt
22:21 Aktien New York Schluss: Kreisemeldung zum Handelsdeal dämpft Rekordeuphorie Dow Jones 28.939,67 +0,11%
22:12 BUSINESS WIRE: Covetrus schließt endgültige Vereinbarung über die Veräußerung von scil animal care an Heska ab
22:02 GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: EU-Staaten wollen Schlichtung zum Iran-Atomabkommen

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
11:04 Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 82,00 +1,74%
13.01. Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 82,00 +1,74%
10.01. Billigflieger Ryanair überrascht alle RYANAIR HLDGS PLC EO-,006 15,79 -0,91%
13.01. Wirecard: So geht's nach dem AR-Chefwechsel weiter WIRECARD 118,80 +4,67%
09:57 Visa: Die Erfolgsstory geht weiter - Trading-Tipp VISA INC. CL. A DL -,0001 176,50 +0,42%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Meldung zum Handelsdeal dämpft Rekordeuphorie Dow Jones 28.939,67 +0,11%
22:32 BUSINESS WIRE: Immervision gibt neue Lizenzvereinbarungen mit Objektivherstellern ACE Solutech Co. (Korea) und Zhonglan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd (ZET in China) bekannt
22:21 Aktien New York Schluss: Kreisemeldung zum Handelsdeal dämpft Rekordeuphorie Dow Jones 28.939,67 +0,11%
22:12 BUSINESS WIRE: Covetrus schließt endgültige Vereinbarung über die Veräußerung von scil animal care an Heska ab
22:02 GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: EU-Staaten wollen Schlichtung zum Iran-Atomabkommen
Marktberichte
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Meldung zum Handelsdeal dämpft Rekordeuphorie Dow Jones 28.939,67 +0,11%
22:31 NACHBÖRSE/XDAX unv. bei 13.460 Pkt - Godewind mit Aktienrückkauf gesucht L/E-DAX 13.459,59 -0,08%
22:21 Aktien New York Schluss: Kreisemeldung zum Handelsdeal dämpft Rekordeuphorie Dow Jones 28.939,67 +0,11%
22:19 MÄRKTE USA/Sorgen um US-chinesischen Zollstreit beenden Rekordjagd BOEING 300,05 +0,50%
21:19 Devisen: Eurokurs bleibt über 1,11 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1126 -0,0822%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen