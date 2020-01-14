DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.01.2020 - 22:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-14 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a serviceof EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed uson January 11, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has beenreleased by the AFM.The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on theAFM website:Date of transaction: 02 jan 2020Person obliged to notify: Vanguard Group, TheIssuing institution: Qiagen N.V.Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979Place of residence: VENLO*Distribution in numbers*++++++++|*Type of|*Number |*Number|*Capital|*Voting |*Manner |*Settlement*||share* |of |of |interest|rights* |of | || |shares* |voting |* | |disposal| || | |rights*| | |* | |++++++++|Ordinary|6.704.700|0,00 |Real |Potential|Directly| ||share |,00 | | | | | |++++++++*Distribution in percentages*+++++++|*Type* |*Total |*Directly|*Directly |*Indirectly|*Indirectly || |holding|real* |potential*|real* |potential* || |* | | | | |+++++++|Capital |2,90 % |2,90 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % ||interest| | | | | |+++++++|Voting |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % ||rights | | | | | |+++++++QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of thenotification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register ofthe AFM:https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=83446 [1]2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: QIAGEN N.V.Hulsterweg 825912 PL VenloNetherlandsInternet: www.qiagen.comEnd of News DGAP News Service951865 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b19ea9bf9b06b0d123d088238f678b7&application_id=951865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)