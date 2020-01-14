DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.939,67+0,11%NASDAQ 1009.033,42-0,41%
DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-14 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us
on January 11, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been
released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the
AFM website:
Date of transaction: 02 jan 2020
Person obliged to notify: Vanguard Group, The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
*Distribution in numbers*
++++++++
|*Type of|*Number |*Number|*Capital|*Voting |*Manner |*Settlement*|
|share* |of |of |interest|rights* |of | |
| |shares* |voting |* | |disposal| |
| | |rights*| | |* | |
++++++++
|Ordinary|6.704.700|0,00 |Real |Potential|Directly| |
|share |,00 | | | | | |
++++++++
*Distribution in percentages*
+++++++
|*Type* |*Total |*Directly|*Directly |*Indirectly|*Indirectly |
| |holding|real* |potential*|real* |potential* |
| |* | | | | |
+++++++
|Capital |2,90 % |2,90 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |
|interest| | | | | |
+++++++
|Voting |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |0,00 % |
|rights | | | | | |
+++++++
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the
notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of
the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-
deelnemingen/details?id=83446 [1]
2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com
End of News DGAP News Service
951865 2020-01-14
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b19ea9bf9b06b0d123d088238f678b7&application_id=951865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 16:04 ET ( 21:04 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|31,69
|-3,38%
|EUR
|-1,11
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|06.01.
|JPMORGAN
|Positiv
|06.01.
|WARBURG RESEARCH
|Neutral
|27.12.
|DZ BANK
|Neutral
