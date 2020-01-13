DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to -2

13.01.2020 - 17:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SERIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-13 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |RIB Software SE |+++|Street: |Vaihinger Str. 151 |+++|Postal code: |70567 |+++|City: |Stuttgart || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|07 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 1.00 %| 2.13 %| 3.13 %| 51,899,298|++++++|Previous | 5.95 %| 2.23 %| 8.19 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0Z2XN6| 0| 518,806| 0.00 %| 1.00 %|++++++|*Total* | 518,806 | 1.00 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right of |at any time |at any time | 1,106,096| 2.13 %||recall | | | | ||over | | | | ||securities| | | | ||lending | | | | ||agreements| | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 1,106,096| 2.13 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital Management, | | | ||LLC | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Domestic Holdings, | | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley & Co.| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital Management, | | | ||LLC | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|MSDW Offshore Equity| %| %| %||Services Inc. | | | |+++++|FUNDLOGIC SAS | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|13 Jan 2020|++2020-01-13