DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SERIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-23 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |RIB Software SE |+++|Street: |Vaihinger Str. 151 |+++|Postal code: |70567 |+++|City: |Stuttgart || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Merrill Lynch International |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|17 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 5.34 %| 2.39 %| 7.73 %| 51,899,298|++++++|Previous | 4.22 %| 3.50 %| 7.72 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0Z2XN6| 0| 2,769,998| 0.00 %| 5.34 %|++++++|*Total* | 2,769,998 | 5.34 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |N/A |N/A | 530,824| 1.02 %||Recall | | | | |++++++|Right of |N/A |N/A | 27,655| 0.05 %||Use | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 558,479| 1.08 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|Swaps |30/03 |N/A |Cash | 684,060| 1.32 %|| |/2020-08 | | | | || |/08/2024 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 684,060| 1.32 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %||Holdings 2 Limited| | | |+++++|ML UK Capital | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | 5.28 %| %| 7.43 %||International | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, LLC| | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings I, | | | ||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 23, 2020ET (GMT)+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Professional | | | ||Clearing Corp. | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
|
|
++
Date
++
|22 Jan 2020|
++