DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-13 / 17:07
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |RIB Software SE |
+++
|Street: |Vaihinger Str. 151 |
+++
|Postal code: |70567 |
+++
|City: |Stuttgart |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|07 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 1.00 %| 2.13 %| 3.13 %| 51,899,298|
++++++
|Previous | 5.95 %| 2.23 %| 8.19 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A0Z2XN6| 0| 518,806| 0.00 %| 1.00 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 518,806 | 1.00 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right of |at any time |at any time | 1,106,096| 2.13 %|
|recall | | | | |
|over | | | | |
|securities| | | | |
|lending | | | | |
|agreements| | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 1,106,096| 2.13 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital Management, | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings, | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley & Co.| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital Management, | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management Inc. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|MSDW Offshore Equity| %| %| %|
|Services Inc. | | | |
+++++
|FUNDLOGIC SAS | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|13 Jan 2020|
++
2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 11:07 ET ( 16:07 GMT)
