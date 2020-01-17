DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DAX ®13.509,42+0,60%TecDAX ®3.143,91+0,46%S&P FUTURE3.322,90+0,20%Nasdaq 100 Future9.092,50+0,36%
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-17 / 11:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |RIB Software SE |
+++
|Street: |Vaihinger Str. 151 |
+++
|Postal code: |70567 |
+++
|City: |Stuttgart |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.03 %| 0.72 %| 0.75 %| 51899298|
++++++
|Previous | 0.03 %| 5.78 %| 5.81 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A0Z2XN6| | 16724| %| 0.03 %|
++++++
|US74965G1022| | 1222| %| 0.002 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 17946 | 0.03 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Right to |Open | | 308333| 0.59 %|
|Recall | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 308333| 0.59 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|Swap |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 37503| 0.07 %|
+++++++
|Call |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 22203| 0.04 %|
|Warrant| | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 5000| 0.01 %|
|Warrant| | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 64706| 0.12 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs (UK)| %| %| %|
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group UK Limited | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman Sachs & | %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Goldman, Sachs & | %| %| %|
|Co. Wertpapier | | | |
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
|GSAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Asset Management, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %|
|Group, Inc. | | | |
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 05:43 ET ( 10:43 GMT)
