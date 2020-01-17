DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2020 - 11:43 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SERIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-17 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |RIB Software SE |+++|Street: |Vaihinger Str. 151 |+++|Postal code: |70567 |+++|City: |Stuttgart || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|13 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.03 %| 0.72 %| 0.75 %| 51899298|++++++|Previous | 0.03 %| 5.78 %| 5.81 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0Z2XN6| | 16724| %| 0.03 %|++++++|US74965G1022| | 1222| %| 0.002 %|++++++|*Total* | 17946 | 0.03 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |Open | | 308333| 0.59 %||Recall | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 308333| 0.59 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|Swap |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 37503| 0.07 %|+++++++|Call |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 22203| 0.04 %||Warrant| | | | | |+++++++|Put |31.12.2030 | |Cash | 5000| 0.01 %||Warrant| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 64706| 0.12 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| | at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | | (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs (UK)| %| %| %||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group UK Limited | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||International | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|Goldman Sachs & | %| %| %||Co. LLC | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|Goldman, Sachs & | %| %| %||Co. Wertpapier | | | ||GmbH | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++|GSAM Holdings LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Asset Management, | | | ||L.P. | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|The Goldman Sachs | %| %| %||Group, Inc. | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)