DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-20 / 11:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |RIB Software SE |
+++
|Street: |Vaihinger Str. 151 |
+++
|Postal code: |70567 |
+++
|City: |Stuttgart |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United |
|States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Merrill Lynch International |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|14 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 5.40 %| 2.28 %| 7.68 %| 51,899,298|
++++++
|Previous | 4.37 %| 3.16 %| 7.53 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A0Z2XN6| 0| 2,802,182| 0.00 %| 5.40 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 2,802,182 | 5.40 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Rights to |N/A |N/A | 479,397| 0.92 %|
|Recall | | | | |
++++++
|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 27,655| 0.05 %|
|Use | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 507,052| 0.98 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|nt |date |conversion|settlement|absolute| %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|Swaps |03/03 /2020 |N/A |Cash | 675,323| 1.30 %|
| |- 08 | | | | |
| |/08/2024 | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 675,323| 1.30 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %|
|Holdings 2 Limited| | | |
+++++
|ML UK Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | 5.39 %| %| 7.62 %|
|International | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International, LLC| | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Group Holdings I, | | | |
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities | %| %| %|
|Europe SA | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 05:04 ET ( 10:04 GMT)
