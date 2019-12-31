DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

31.12.2019 - 09:54 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SERocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of ownshares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG2019-12-31 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares**1. Details of issuer*++|Rocket Internet SE ||Charlottenstrasse 4||10969 Berlin ||Germany |++*2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons*holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.++||++*3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached*++|27 Dec 2019|++*4. Share-position*++++| |Share-position in %| total amount of|| | | shares issued|++++|Resulting situation | 10.00 %| 150767294|++++|Previous publication| 10.00 %| /|++++*5. Details*+++++| absolute | in % |+++++| direct| indirect (via| direct| indirect (via|| | subsidiary| | subsidiary|| |or third person, Sec.| | or third person, Sec.|| | 71d| | 71d|| | para. 1 AktG)| | para. 1 AktG)|+++++|15076675| | 10.00 %| %|+++++2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Rocket Internet SECharlottenstrasse 410969 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.rocket-internet.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945215 2019-12-31(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)