DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SE
Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own
shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
2019-12-31 / 09:54
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares*
*1. Details of issuer*
++
|Rocket Internet SE |
|Charlottenstrasse 4|
|10969 Berlin |
|Germany |
++
*2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons*
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
++
||
++
*3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached*
++
|27 Dec 2019|
++
*4. Share-position*
++++
| |Share-position in %| total amount of|
| | | shares issued|
++++
|Resulting situation | 10.00 %| 150767294|
++++
|Previous publication| 10.00 %| /|
++++
*5. Details*
+++++
| absolute | in % |
+++++
| direct| indirect (via| direct| indirect (via|
| | subsidiary| | subsidiary|
| |or third person, Sec.| | or third person, Sec.|
| | 71d| | 71d|
| | para. 1 AktG)| | para. 1 AktG)|
+++++
|15076675| | 10.00 %| %|
+++++
2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
End of News DGAP News Service
945215 2019-12-31
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 03:54 ET ( 08:54 GMT)
