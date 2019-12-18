DGAP-PVR: Rocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.12.2019 - 22:58 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

22:58

16:58

21:58

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rocket Internet SERocket Internet SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-18 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Rocket Internet SE |+++|Street: |Charlottenstrasse 4 |+++|Postal code: |10969 |+++|City: |Berlin || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912003IMZTQTU1V0F73|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Samwer||Date of birth: 09 Aug 1972 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|09 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 3.11 %| 6.70 %| 9.81 %| 150767294|++++++|Previous | 3.04 %| 0.00 %| 3.04 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A12UKK6| 4693325| | 3.11 %| %|++++++|*Total* | 4693325 | 3.11 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument |or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversio|settlemen| absolute| in %|| | |n period |t | | |+++++++|Conditional |31.01.2020 | |Physical | 5446694| 3.61 %||purchase | | | | | ||agreement | | | | | |+++++++|Conditional |30.06.2020 |until |Physical | 4651163| 3.08 %||purchase | |30.06.202| | | ||agreement | |0 | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 10097857| 6.70 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| || | | at least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++| | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|13 Dec 2019|++2019-12-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Rocket Internet SECharlottenstrasse 410969 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.rocket-internet.comEnd of News DGAP News Service939875 2019-12-18(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)