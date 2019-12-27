DAX ®13.326,73+0,19%TecDAX ®3.033,41-0,79%Dow Jones28.687,02+0,23%NASDAQ 1008.795,56+0,20%
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-27 / 17:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Scout24 AG |
+++
|Street: |Bothestr. 11-15 |
+++
|Postal code: |81675 |
+++
|City: |Munich |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer|
|Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.00 %| 4.91 %| 4.91 %| 107600000|
++++++
|Previous | 0.00 %| 7.49 %| 7.49 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A12DM80| | | %| %|
++++++
|*Total* | | % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|SWAP |04.10.2024 | |Cash | 5283160| 4.91 %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 5283160| 4.91 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

Name % of voting % of voting Total of both
rights (if rights (if at least 5%
at least 3% through or more)
or more) instruments
(if at least
5% or more)
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 11:25 ET ( 16:25 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
