DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.12.2019 - 17:25 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:25

11:25

16:25

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AGScout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Scout24 AG |+++|Street: |Bothestr. 11-15 |+++|Postal code: |81675 |+++|City: |Munich || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer||Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|20 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.00 %| 4.91 %| 4.91 %| 107600000|++++++|Previous | 0.00 %| 7.49 %| 7.49 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A12DM80| | | %| %|++++++|*Total* | | % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|SWAP |04.10.2024 | |Cash | 5283160| 4.91 %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | 5283160| 4.91 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-++Name % of voting % of voting Total of bothrights (if rights (if at least 5%at least 3% through or more)or more) instruments(if at least5% or more)Paul E. Singer % % %Elliott % % %InternationalAdvisors GP LLCElliott % % %InternationalSpecial GP, LLCHambledon, Inc. % % %Elliott % % %International, L.P.Paul E. Singer % % %Elliott % % %InternationalCapital AdvisorsInc.Elliott % % %InternationalSpecial GP, LLCHambledon, Inc. % % %Elliott % % %International, L.P.Paul E. Singer % % %Elliott Advisors GP % % %LLCElliott Associates, % % %L.P.The Liverpool % % %Limited PartnershipPaul E. Singer % % %Elliott Advisors GP % % %LLCElliott Associates, % % %L.P.Liverpool % % %Associates, Ltd.The Liverpool % % %Limited PartnershipPaul E. Singer % % %Elliott Advisors GP % % %LLCElliott Capital % % %Advisors, L.P.Elliott Special GP, % % %LLCElliott Associates, % % %L.P.The Liverpool % % %Limited PartnershipPaul E. Singer % % %Elliott Advisors GP % % %LLCElliott Capital % % %Advisors, L.P.Elliott Special GP, % % %LLCElliott Associates, % % %L.P.Liverpool % % %Associates, Ltd.The Liverpool % % %Limited PartnershipPaul E. Singer % % %Elliott Advisors GP % % %LLCElliott Capital % % %Advisors, L.P.Elliott Associates, % % %L.P.The Liverpool % % %Limited PartnershipPaul E. Singer % % %Elliott Advisors GP % % %LLCElliott Capital % % %Advisors, L.P.Elliott Associates, % % %L.P.Liverpool % % %Associates, Ltd.The Liverpool % % %Limited Partnership(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)