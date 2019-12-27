DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.12.2019 - 17:25 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AGScout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Scout24 AG |+++|Street: |Bothestr. 11-15 |+++|Postal code: |81675 |+++|City: |Munich || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co ||City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|23 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 4.98 %| 0.00 %| 4.98 %| 107600000|++++++|Previous | 5.02 %| 0.00 %| 5.02 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A12DM80| | 5361190| %| 4.98 %|++++++|*Total* | 5361190 | 4.98 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|Baillie Gifford & | %| %| %||Co | | | |+++++|Baillie Gifford | 4.20 %| %| %||Overseas Limited | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|27 Dec 2019|++2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service943951 2019-12-27(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)