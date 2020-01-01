DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.538,44+0,27%NASDAQ 1008.733,07+0,27%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...

DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-01 / 23:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Scout24 AG |
+++
|Street: |Bothestr. 11-15 |
+++
|Postal code: |81675 |
+++
|City: |Munich |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Barclays Plc |
|City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|23 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.01 %| 0.22 %| 0.23 %| 107600000|
++++++
|Previous | 7.53 %| 0.58 %| 8.12 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A12DM80| 10977| 0| 0.01 %| 0.00 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 10977 | 0.01 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|CFD |na |na |Cash | 205025| 0.19 %|
+++++++
|Portfolio |01/05/2020 -|na |Cash | 33480| 0.03 %|
|swap |23/10/2020 | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 238505| 0.22 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Barclays Plc | %| %| %|
+++++
|Barclays Bank Plc | %| %| %|
+++++
|Barclays Capital | %| %| %|
|Securities Ltd | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|30 Dec 2019|
++

2020-01-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

End of News DGAP News Service

945821 2020-01-01



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 01, 2020 17:27 ET ( 22:27 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

SCOUT24 AG NA O.N.
SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 59,60 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
19.12. KEPLER CHEUVREUX Positiv
16.12. BARCLAYS Neutral
11.12. JPMORGAN Positiv
Nachrichten
01.01. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch) SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%
01.01. DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%
01.01. DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
01.01. DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%
01.01. DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%
01.01. Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) Lyx Idx Smart Cash UE C-$ 965,12 -0,11%
01.01. Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) Lyx Idx Smart Cash UE C-£ 1.206,83 -0,48%
01.01. Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) Lyxor ETF EONIA Euro Cash 104,71 +0,03%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
01.01. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch) SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%
01.01. Chinas Notenbank senkt Reserveanforderung für Banken bei der Kreditvergabe
01.01. ROUNDUP 2: Sturm auf US-Botschaft im Irak verschärft Spannungen mit Iran
01.01. ROUNDUP/Fluggäste können aufatmen: Keine Streik-Verlängerung bei Germanwings LUFTHANSA 16,35 -0,73%
01.01. ROUNDUP 2: Hunderttausende marschieren in Hongkong - Neue Zwischenfälle

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
31.12. Jahres-Tops und -Flops in DAX und Co: Wirecard, K+S und Varta ragen heraus MTU AERO 255,30 -0,85%
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,65 +3,27%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,05 -0,57%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,05 -0,57%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
01.01. DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch) SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,60 ±0,00%
01.01. Chinas Notenbank senkt Reserveanforderung für Banken bei der Kreditvergabe
01.01. ROUNDUP 2: Sturm auf US-Botschaft im Irak verschärft Spannungen mit Iran
01.01. ROUNDUP/Fluggäste können aufatmen: Keine Streik-Verlängerung bei Germanwings LUFTHANSA 16,35 -0,73%
01.01. ROUNDUP 2: Hunderttausende marschieren in Hongkong - Neue Zwischenfälle
Marktberichte
01.01. MÄRKTE USA/Freundlicher Ausklang eines sehr erfolgreichen Börsenjahrs APPLE 258,90 +0,17%
31.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dank Schlussspurt das alte Jahr im Plus beendet Dow Jones 28.538,44 +0,27%
31.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Dank Schlussspurt das alte Jahr im Plus beendet Dow Jones 28.538,44 +0,27%
31.12. Devisen: Eurokurs bleibt über 1,12 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1220 +0,0490%
31.12. Aktien New York: Weiter leichte Verluste - Europa komplett geschlossen Dow Jones 28.538,44 +0,27%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Der SPD-Chef Walter Borjans fordert engere Grenzen für die Arbeit am Wochenende. Wie sehen Sie das?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen