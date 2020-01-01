DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.538,44+0,27%NASDAQ 1008.733,07+0,27%
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-01 / 23:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Scout24 AG |
+++
|Street: |Bothestr. 11-15 |
+++
|Postal code: |81675 |
+++
|City: |Munich |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Barclays Plc |
|City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|23 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.01 %| 0.22 %| 0.23 %| 107600000|
++++++
|Previous | 7.53 %| 0.58 %| 8.12 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A12DM80| 10977| 0| 0.01 %| 0.00 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 10977 | 0.01 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |n period |t | | |
+++++++
|CFD |na |na |Cash | 205025| 0.19 %|
+++++++
|Portfolio |01/05/2020 -|na |Cash | 33480| 0.03 %|
|swap |23/10/2020 | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 238505| 0.22 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Barclays Plc | %| %| %|
+++++
|Barclays Bank Plc | %| %| %|
+++++
|Barclays Capital | %| %| %|
|Securities Ltd | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|30 Dec 2019|
++
2020-01-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
End of News DGAP News Service
945821 2020-01-01
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 01, 2020 17:27 ET ( 22:27 GMT)
