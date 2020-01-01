DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.01.2020 - 23:27 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AGScout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-01 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Scout24 AG |+++|Street: |Bothestr. 11-15 |+++|Postal code: |81675 |+++|City: |Munich || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Barclays Plc ||City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|23 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.01 %| 0.22 %| 0.23 %| 107600000|++++++|Previous | 7.53 %| 0.58 %| 8.12 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A12DM80| 10977| 0| 0.01 %| 0.00 %|++++++|*Total* | 10977 | 0.01 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | 0| 0.00 %|++++++| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolute| in %|| | |n period |t | | |+++++++|CFD |na |na |Cash | 205025| 0.19 %|+++++++|Portfolio |01/05/2020 -|na |Cash | 33480| 0.03 %||swap |23/10/2020 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 238505| 0.22 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| | at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Barclays Plc | %| %| %|+++++|Barclays Bank Plc | %| %| %|+++++|Barclays Capital | %| %| %||Securities Ltd | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|30 Dec 2019|++2020-01-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945821 2020-01-01(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 01, 2020ET (GMT)