DGAP-PVR: SFC Energy AG: Correction of a release from 19/12/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2020 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw...

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SFC Energy AGSFC Energy AG: Correction of a release from 19/12/2019 according to Article40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with theobjective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-10 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |SFC Energy AG |+++|Street: |Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7|+++|Postal code: |85649 |+++|City: |Brunnthal || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912003HZPSTWYICYA50|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Conduit Ventures Limited ||City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Conduit Ventures IIA LP |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|18 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 3.73 %| %| 3.73 %| 12949612|++++++|Previous | 9.49 %| NA %| NA %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007568578| | 483348| %| 3.73 %|++++++|*Total* | 483348 | 3.73 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|Conduit Ventures | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|Conduit Ventures | %| %| %||General Partner II| | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|Conduit Ventures | 3.73 %| %| %||IIA LP | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|07 Jan 2020|++2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SFC Energy AGEugen-Saenger-Ring 785649 BrunnthalGermanyInternet: www.sfc.comEnd of News DGAP News Service950849 2020-01-10(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)