DAX ®13.544,34+0,13%TecDAX ®3.174,18+0,69%S&P FUTURE3.320,10-0,14%Nasdaq 100 Future9.174,50+0,42%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG...

DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Singulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-20 / 12:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG|
+++
|Street: |Hanauer Landstrasse 103 |
+++
|Postal code: |63796 |
+++
|City: |Kahl am Main |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299006FS69Q41A8KK44 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group announcement with threshold contact only at |
| |subsidiary level |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit |
|beschränkter Haftung |
|City of registered office, country: Frankfurt, Germany |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|FPM Fund SICAV Luxembourg |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|14 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 7.72 %| 0.00 %| 7.72 %| 8,896,527|
++++++
|Previous | 5.86 %| 0.00 %| 5.86 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A1681X5| | 686916| %| 7.72 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 686916 | 7.72 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of| % of| Total of|
| | voting|votin| both (if|
| | rights| g| at least|
| | (if at|right| 5% or|
| | least 3%| s| more)|
| | or more)|throu| |
| | | gh| |
| | |instr| |
| | |ument| |
| | |s (if| |
| | | at| |
| | |least| |
| | |5% or| |
| | |more)| |
+++++
|Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft | %| %| %|
|mit beschränkter Haftung | | | |
+++++
|Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.| 5.002 %| %| 5.002 %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|17 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Internet: www.singulus.de

End of News DGAP News Service

957137 2020-01-20



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 06:59 ET ( 11:59 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1
SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 - Performance (3 Monate) 7,20 +8,27%
EUR +0,55
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
12:59 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (deutsch) SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%
12:59 DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%
12:59 DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:08 DGAP-Adhoc: FRoSTA AG: FRoSTA korrigiert Prognose für Jahresüberschuss FROSTA AG AKT. O.N. 55,50 -2,63%
12:59 DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%
12:59 DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%
12:57 DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch PUBLITY AG NA O.N. 36,50 -0,27%
12:52 PTA-Adhoc: Stratevic Finance Group AB: STRATEVIC FINANCE GROUP AB NIMMT STELLUNG ZU ÜBERNAHMEANGEBOTEN ODER UMTAUSCHANGEBOTEN DRITTER STRATEVIC FINANCE GR. AB 0,001 ±0,000%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:08 ROUNDUP: Studie: Neuvertragsmieten stagnieren - Preise schießen weiter hoch DT. WOHNEN 37,35 +0,51%
13:08 DGAP-Adhoc: FRoSTA AG: FRoSTA korrigiert Prognose für Jahresüberschuss (deutsch) FROSTA AG AKT. O.N. 55,50 -2,63%
13:08 Keine neuen Rekorde am deutschen Himmel - Weniger Verkehrsflüge AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,55 -1,79%
12:59 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (deutsch) SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%
12:57 DGAP-DD: publity AG (deutsch) PUBLITY AG NA O.N. 36,50 -0,27%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.01. Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 1,05 +2,14%
19.01. Lufthansa: Jetzt droht eine Eskalation LUFTHANSA 14,98 -1,74%
08:39 7 Themen, die am Montag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.545,00 +0,14%
17.01. Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 129,15 +1,21%
10:48 Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,49 -1,27%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:08 ROUNDUP: Studie: Neuvertragsmieten stagnieren - Preise schießen weiter hoch DT. WOHNEN 37,35 +0,51%
13:08 DGAP-Adhoc: FRoSTA AG: FRoSTA korrigiert Prognose für Jahresüberschuss (deutsch) FROSTA AG AKT. O.N. 55,50 -2,63%
13:08 Keine neuen Rekorde am deutschen Himmel - Weniger Verkehrsflüge AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,55 -1,79%
12:59 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (deutsch) SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 7,20 +8,27%
12:57 DGAP-DD: publity AG (deutsch) PUBLITY AG NA O.N. 36,50 -0,27%
Marktberichte
12:52 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum verändert - Impulse Fehlanzeige AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,55 -1,79%
12:26 WDH/Aktien Frankfurt: Dax schwächelt auf hohem Niveau - MDax eilt auf Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.831,62 +0,56%
12:08 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax schwächelt auf hohem Niveau - MDax eilt auf Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.831,62 +0,56%
12:00 Bundesbank: Kreditvergabe auch durch Geldpolitik angeschoben
11:50 Aktien Europa: Luft zu Wochenbeginn zunächst raus FRA40 6.090,48 -0,23%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 4 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen