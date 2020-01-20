DGAP-PVR: Singulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.01.2020 - 12:59 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:59

06:59

11:59

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AGSingulus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of theWpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-20 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG|+++|Street: |Hanauer Landstrasse 103 |+++|Postal code: |63796 |+++|City: |Kahl am Main || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299006FS69Q41A8KK44 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group announcement with threshold contact only at || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit ||beschränkter Haftung ||City of registered office, country: Frankfurt, Germany |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|FPM Fund SICAV Luxembourg |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|14 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|++++++|New | 7.72 %| 0.00 %| 7.72 %| 8,896,527|++++++|Previous | 5.86 %| 0.00 %| 5.86 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A1681X5| | 686916| %| 7.72 %|++++++|*Total* | 686916 | 7.72 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of| % of| Total of|| | voting|votin| both (if|| | rights| g| at least|| | (if at|right| 5% or|| | least 3%| s| more)|| | or more)|throu| || | | gh| || | |instr| || | |ument| || | |s (if| || | | at| || | |least| || | |5% or| || | |more)| |+++++|Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft | %| %| %||mit beschränkter Haftung | | | |+++++|Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.| 5.002 %| %| 5.002 %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|17 Jan 2020|++2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AGHanauer Landstrasse 10363796 Kahl am MainGermanyInternet: www.singulus.deEnd of News DGAP News Service957137 2020-01-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)