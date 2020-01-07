DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -3

DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-07 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |SLM Solutions Group AG|
+++
|Street: |Estlandring 4 |
+++
|Postal code: |23560 |
+++
|City: |Lübeck |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299004VIBQF63906C97 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level due to internal restructuring |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer|
|Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|01 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 28.00 %| 0.76 %| 28.76 %| 19778953|
++++++
|Previous | 28.00 %| 0.76 %| 28.76 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A111338| 0| 5537706| 0.00 %| 28.00 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 5537706 | 28.00 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolut| in %|
| | |n period |t | e| |
+++++++
|convertible |11.10.2022 | |Physical | 150948| 0.76 %|
|bonds | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 150948| 0.76 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| voting|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| rights| or more)|
| | more)| through| |
| | |instrument| |
| | | s (if at| |
| | | least 5%| |
| | | or more)| |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -2-
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
