DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -4

DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AGSLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of theWpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |SLM Solutions Group AG|+++|Street: |Estlandring 4 |+++|Postal code: |23560 |+++|City: |Lübeck || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299004VIBQF63906C97 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on || |subsidiary level due to internal restructuring |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer||Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|01 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 28.00 %| 0.76 %| 28.76 %| 19778953|++++++|Previous | 28.00 %| 0.76 %| 28.76 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A111338| 0| 5537706| 0.00 %| 28.00 %|++++++|*Total* | 5537706 | 28.00 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolut| in %|| | |n period |t | e| |+++++++|convertible |11.10.2022 | |Physical | 150948| 0.76 %||bonds | | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 150948| 0.76 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of both|| | rights (if at| voting|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| rights| or more)|| | more)| through| || | |instrument| || | | s (if at| || | | least 5%| || | | or more)| |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Advisors GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Advisors GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Capital Advisors | | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Capital Advisors | | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) | | | ||S.à.r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -3-|LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |