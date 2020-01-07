DAX ®13.208,04+0,62%TecDAX ®3.035,09+1,13%Dow Jones28.619,28-0,29%NASDAQ 1008.850,98+0,03%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -4-

DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -4-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 14 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-07 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |SLM Solutions Group AG|
+++
|Street: |Estlandring 4 |
+++
|Postal code: |23560 |
+++
|City: |Lübeck |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299004VIBQF63906C97 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level due to internal restructuring |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer|
|Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|01 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 28.00 %| 0.76 %| 28.76 %| 19778953|
++++++
|Previous | 28.00 %| 0.76 %| 28.76 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000A111338| 0| 5537706| 0.00 %| 28.00 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 5537706 | 28.00 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settlemen|absolut| in %|
| | |n period |t | e| |
+++++++
|convertible |11.10.2022 | |Physical | 150948| 0.76 %|
|bonds | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 150948| 0.76 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| voting|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| rights| or more)|
| | more)| through| |
| | |instrument| |
| | | s (if at| |
| | | least 5%| |
| | | or more)| |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:30 ET ( 14:30 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -2-


+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors | | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) | | | |
|S.à.r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 27.97 %| %| 27.97 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:30 ET ( 14:30 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -3-


|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:30 ET ( 14:30 GMT)


| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd. | | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited Partnership| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %|
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:30 ET ( 14:30 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG
SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG - Performance (3 Monate) 16,70 -1,76%
EUR -0,30
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
27.09. HSBC Negativ
11.09. HSBC Negativ
24.06. DEUTSCHE BANK Neutral
Nachrichten
15:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch) SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%
15:30 DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%
15:30 DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release -2- SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:55 SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable STHREE PLC LS -,01 4,21 -0,94%
15:53 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation SIEMENS HEALTH.AG NA O.N. 42,58 +0,32%
15:53 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information SIEMENS HEALTH.AG NA O.N. 42,58 +0,32%
15:51 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation SIEMENS 115,92 +0,09%
15:51 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information SIEMENS 115,92 +0,09%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
16:02 BUSINESS WIRE: DXC Technology ernennt Carla Christofferson zum Chief Risk Officer
15:46 ROUNDUP 2/Mit Ach und Krach ins Amt: Pedro Sánchez bekommt seine Chance
15:39 T-Mobile US zieht mit eigenen Marken mehr Vertragskunden an als erwartet DT. TELEKOM 14,60 +0,14%
15:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch) SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%
15:30 OTS: 3M Deutschland GmbH / Führungswechsel bei 3M (FOTO)

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,49 +1,50%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,19 +0,79%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.207,70 +0,61%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,75 +2,76%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,75 +2,76%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
16:02 BUSINESS WIRE: DXC Technology ernennt Carla Christofferson zum Chief Risk Officer
15:46 ROUNDUP 2/Mit Ach und Krach ins Amt: Pedro Sánchez bekommt seine Chance
15:39 T-Mobile US zieht mit eigenen Marken mehr Vertragskunden an als erwartet DT. TELEKOM 14,60 +0,14%
15:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch) SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%
15:30 OTS: 3M Deutschland GmbH / Führungswechsel bei 3M (FOTO)
Marktberichte
15:05 Aktien Frankfurt: Schnäppchenjäger bringen vorsichtige Dax-Erholung MDAX ® 28.287,55 +0,33%
14:50 Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger trotzen Iran-Spannungen Dow Jones 28.619,38 -0,29%
14:34 MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street etwas fester erwartet UNDER ARMOUR A DL-,000333 19,45 +1,14%
13:27 Devisen: Euro gibt leicht nach EUR/USD 1,1142 -0,4801%
13:13 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.207,70 +0,61%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen