DAX ®13.262,91-0,56%TecDAX ®3.018,69-0,55%S&P FUTURE3.238,40+0,02%Nasdaq 100 Future8.783,25-0,28%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the...

DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-30 / 12:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |TAG Immobilien AG |
+++
|Street: |Steckelhörn 5 |
+++
|Postal code: |20457 |
+++
|City: |Hamburg |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900TAE68USJNXLR59|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: MFS Meridian Funds Société d'Investissement à |
|Capital Variable |
|City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|23 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 2.98 %| 0.00 %| 2.98 %| 146498765|
++++++
|Previous | 4.94 %| 0.00 %| 4.94 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0008303504| 4371403| | 2.98 %| %|
++++++
|*Total* | 4371403 | 2.98 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|
| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|
| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| |
| | | at least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|30 Dec 2019|
++

2019-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service

944789 2019-12-30



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 06:01 ET ( 11:01 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

TAG IMMOBILIEN
TAG IMMOBILIEN - Performance (3 Monate) 22,18 -0,36%
EUR -0,08
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
05.12. HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER Positiv
02.12. BERENBERG Positiv
22.11. DEUTSCHE BANK Neutral
Nachrichten
12:01 DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution TAG IMMOBILIEN 22,18 -0,36%
19.12. DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung TAG IMMOBILIEN 22,18 -0,36%
19.12. DGAP-Stimmrechte: TAG Immobilien AG (deutsch) TAG IMMOBILIEN 22,18 -0,36%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
12:30 PTA-NVR: BAWAG Group AG: Veröffentlichung der Stimmrechtsgesamtzahl und des Grundkapitals gemäß § 135 Abs 1 BörseG BAWAG GROUP AG 40,28 -0,49%
12:26 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 1,53 -1,92%
12:20 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN016S1 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 1,53 -1,92%
12:20 ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds Russia-foc. USD Euro 27,96 -0,06%
12:20 ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF 30,05 +0,60%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
12:37 ROUNDUP: Streik bei Germanwings führt zu 60 Flugabsagen am ersten Tag LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,06%
12:29 Ölpreise bauen Gewinne aus - Brent-Öl erreicht neues 3-Monatshoch
12:27 OTS: BVMW / Ohoven: Deutschland bewegt sich konjunkturell auf dünnem Eis - ...
12:12 FDP sieht generellen Reformbedarf bei Parteienfinanzen
12:03 DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Brand bei Tochtergesellschaft BNT Chemicals GmbH (deutsch) IBU-TEC ADV.MATER. INH.ON 15,80 -2,47%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.262,87 -0,56%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,00 -0,58%
27.12. Qiagen: Das ist eine Katastrophe für die Aktionäre QIAGEN NV EO -,01 30,31 +0,03%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,65 -0,84%
10:46 BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,90 +4,15%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
12:37 ROUNDUP: Streik bei Germanwings führt zu 60 Flugabsagen am ersten Tag LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,06%
12:29 Ölpreise bauen Gewinne aus - Brent-Öl erreicht neues 3-Monatshoch
12:27 OTS: BVMW / Ohoven: Deutschland bewegt sich konjunkturell auf dünnem Eis - ...
12:12 FDP sieht generellen Reformbedarf bei Parteienfinanzen
12:03 DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Brand bei Tochtergesellschaft BNT Chemicals GmbH (deutsch) IBU-TEC ADV.MATER. INH.ON 15,80 -2,47%
Marktberichte
12:12 MARKT USA/Wenig Bewegung an der Wall Street erwartet Dow Jones 28.645,26 +0,08%
11:55 Aktien Frankfurt: Leicht im Minus - Starkes Börsenjahr 2019 läuft gemächlich aus MDAX ® 28.400,84 -0,48%
11:42 Aktien Europa: Zurückhaltung vor Jahreswechsel FRA40 6.021,88 -0,17%
10:44 Devisen: Euro steigt auf höchsten Stand seit August EUR/USD 1,1191 +0,1181%
10:07 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax startet verhalten in letzten Handelstag MDAX ® 28.400,84 -0,48%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen