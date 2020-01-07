DGAP-PVR: Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.01.2020 - 17:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Tele Columbus AGTele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Tele Columbus AG |+++|Street: |Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108|+++|Postal code: |10553 |+++|City: |Berlin || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|31 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.01 %| 5.46 %| 5.47 %| 127556251|++++++|Previous | 1.91 %| 3.14 %| 5.05 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000TCAG172| 0| 7857| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|++++++|*Total* | 7857 | 0.01 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Right to |N/A |N/A | 5254954| 4.12 %||Recall | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 5254954| 4.12 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in||nt |date |conversion|settlemen| absolute| %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Swaps |31/01/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 1712217| 1.34 %|| |30/04/2021 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 1712217| 1.34 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| instruments| or more)|| | or more)| (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %||Holdings 2 Limited| | | |+++++|ML UK Capital | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| 5.42 %| 5.43 %||International | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, LLC| | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings | | | ||I,L,L,C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|06 Jan 2020|++2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: English(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)