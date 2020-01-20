DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...
DGAP-PVR: TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-20 / 17:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*TRATON SE*
*Munich*
*Notification pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG *
By written communication dated 16 January 2020 and received on the very same
day TRATON SE has been notified pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:
'I'm referring to the notification of changes in voting rights by Mag. Josef
Ahorner (the *Notifying Party*) dated 16 December 2019, in which it was
notified that the share of voting rights of VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG
S.A., with its registered office in Route d'Arlon 19-21, 8009 Strassen,
Luxembourg, in the issuer have exceeded the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%,
20%, 25%, 30%, 50% and 75% on 13 December 2019 and the total share of voting
rights now amounts to 89,72% (equivalent to 448623725 voting rights).
Against this background, I hereby additionally notify you in the name of and
by proxy of the Notifying Party pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG as follows:
The exceeding of the voting rights thresholds is due to a transfer of the
interest in TRATON SE within the Volkswagen Group.
*1) Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:*
a) The facts underlying the exceeding of the voting rights thresholds serve
neither the achievement of trading profits nor the implementation of
strategic goals.
b) The Notifying Party does currently not intend to acquire further voting
rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise. Any
acquisition of further voting rights by attribution of shares acquired by
companies of the Volkswagen Group remains unaffected.
c) The Notifying Party currently does not seek to exert any further
influence on the composition of the issuer's administrative, management and
supervisory bodies beyond the already existing scope of influence to the
extent permitted by law.
d) In its function as indirect shareholder, the Notifying Party does
currently not seek any significant change in the capital structure of the
issuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing
and the dividend policy.
*2) Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:*
The acquisition of voting rights is based on a transfer of the interest in
TRATON SE within the Volkswagen Group. The Notifying Party has not used any
equity or borrowed funds to finance the acquisition of voting rights.'
Munich, January 2020
TRATON SE
2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com
End of News DGAP News Service
957327 2020-01-20
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 11:26 ET ( 16:26 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|23,72
|+0,96%
|EUR
|+0,22
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|15.01.
|GOLDMAN SACHS
|Positiv
|13.01.
|GOLDMAN SACHS
|Positiv
|09.01.
|UBS
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Aktie im Fokus: Deutsche Bank knicken weg nach kritischer Studie
00:5920.01. 17:19
Most Actives: Wirecard, Lufthansa, Ballard Power
03:2620.01. 16:49
Hoffnung für Mieter: Wohnungsmarkt zeigt Zeichen der Entspannung
01:4820.01. 15:44
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.01.2020
01:0720.01. 14:09
Analyser to go: Deutsche Bank stuft Gea herunter
01:4320.01. 12:36
Bitcoin: Neue Krypto-Rallye voraus durch Optionen und Halfing?
10:2720.01. 12:35
HeavytraderZ: Carl Zeiss Meditec - starke Trendaktie fürs Depot 2020
05:2020.01. 12:01
Dax auf letzten Metern zum neuen Rekord - Bei Lufthansa drohen Streiks
01:3620.01. 11:28
Trading-Tipp: Rheinmetall - Analystenstudie sorgt für Auftrieb
01:4320.01. 11:00
BASF, Covestro, Corteva, K+S - das rät aktuell Thorsten Küfner
07:0820.01. 10:59
Pepsico: Da ist das Kaufsignal! Tipp der Woche
02:4120.01. 10:55
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 4 - stehen?