DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-08 / 16:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Uniper SE |
+++
|Street: |Holzstraße 6 |
+++
|Postal code: |40221 |
+++
|City: |Dusseldorf |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
|X|Other reason: |
| |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level due to internal restructuring |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer|
|Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|01 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %| 365960000|
++++++
|Previous | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000UNSE018| 0| 23392000| 0.00 %| 6.39 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 23392000 | 6.39 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|
| | |period | absolute| %|
++++++
|right to | |at any time | 41891859| 11.45 %|
|recall | | | | |
|re-hypothe| | | | |
|cated | | | | |
|shares | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 41891859| 11.45 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| |rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or| through| or more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
| | (if at least|(if at least| (if at least|
| | held 3% or| held 5% or| held 5% or|
| | more) %| more) %| more) %|
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7,96 %| 8,89 %|
|International, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à | | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à | | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 5,001 %| %| 5,001 %|
|KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
