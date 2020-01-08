DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article -5

08.01.2020 - 16:26 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 16 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SEUniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-08 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Uniper SE |+++|Street: |Holzstraße 6 |+++|Postal code: |40221 |+++|City: |Dusseldorf || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on || |subsidiary level due to internal restructuring |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer||Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944 |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|01 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %| 365960000|++++++|Previous | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000UNSE018| 0| 23392000| 0.00 %| 6.39 %|++++++|*Total* | 23392000 | 6.39 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|| | |period | absolute| %|++++++|right to | |at any time | 41891859| 11.45 %||recall | | | | ||re-hypothe| | | | ||cated | | | | ||shares | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 41891859| 11.45 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| |rights (if at| rights|(if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++| | (if at least|(if at least| (if at least|| | held 3% or| held 5% or| held 5% or|| | more) %| more) %| more) %|+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Advisors GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7,96 %| 8,89 %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 5,001 %| %| 5,001 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Advisors GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article -2-|Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7,96 %| 8,89 %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 5,001 %| %| 5,001 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Capital Advisors | | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7,96 %| 8,89 %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||Verwaltungs GmbH | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 5,001 %| %| 5,001 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Capital Advisors | | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7,96 %| 8,89 %||International, L.P.| | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à | | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & Co.| 5,001 %| %| 5,001 %||KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd. | | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited Partnership| | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton Associates,| %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors GP| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special GP,| %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Associates,| %| %| %||L.P. | | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Investment | %| %| %||Management GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Investment | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %||Management L.P. | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|06 Jan 2020|++2020-01-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Uniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DusseldorfGermanyInternet: www.uniper.energyEnd of News DGAP News Service948987 2020-01-08