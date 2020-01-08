DAX ®13.317,75+0,69%TecDAX ®3.046,04+0,30%Dow Jones28.605,41+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.864,36+0,20%
DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -5-

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung

2020-01-08 / 16:26
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service
der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

*Stimmrechtsmitteilung*

*1. Angaben zum Emittenten*
+++
|Name: |Uniper SE |
+++
|Straße, Hausnr.: |Holzstraße 6 |
+++
|PLZ: |40221 |
+++
|Ort: |Düsseldorf |
| |Deutschland |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67|
+++
*2. Grund der Mitteilung*
+-++
| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten |
+-++
| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten |
+-++
| |Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte |
+-++
|X|Sonstiger Grund: |
| |Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf|
| |Ebene Tochterunternehmen aufgrund interner Umstrukturierung |
+-++
*3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen*
++
|Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer|
|Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944 |
++
*4. Namen der Aktionäre*
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |
++
*5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:*
++
|01.01.2020|
++
*6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile*
++++++
| | Anteil| Anteil| Summe| Gesamtzahl der|
| |Stimmrechte|Instrument| Anteile| Stimmrechte|
| | (Summe| e|(Summe 7.a.| nach § 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| (Summe| + 7.b.)| |
| | | 7.b.1.+| | |
| | | 7.b.2.)| | |
++++++
|neu | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %| 365960000|
++++++
|letzte | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %| /|
|Mitteilung | | | | |
++++++
*7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen*
*a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | absolut | in % |
++++++
| | direkt|zugerechnet| direkt|zugerechnet|
| |(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000UNSE018| 0| 23392000| 0,00 %| 6,39 %|
++++++
|*Summe* | 23392000 | 6,39 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Art des Instruments |Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|
| |/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit | absolut| in %|
++++++
|Rückübertragungsanspruch| |jederzeit | 41891859| 11,45 %|
|aus neu hypothetisierten| | | | |
|Aktien | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Summe* | 41891859| 11,45 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Art|Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Barausgleich|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|
|des|/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit |oder | absolut| in %|
|Ins| | |physische | | |
|tru| | |Abwicklung | | |
|men| | | | | |
|ts | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Summe* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen*

+-++
| |Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch |
| |beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die |
| |Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen |
| |Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. |
+-++
|X|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der|
| |obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten |
| |beherrschenden Unternehmen: |
+-++

+++++
|Unternehmen | Stimmrechte in| Instrumente in|Summe in %,|
| | %, wenn 3% oder| %, wenn 5% oder| wenn 5%|
| | höher| höher| oder höher|
+++++
| | (if at least| (if at least| (if at|
| |held 3% or more)|held 5% or more)| least held|
| | %| %|5% or more)|
| | | | %|
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH| | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -2-


+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH| | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -3-


|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -4-


+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)


|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management GP | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management L.P. | | | |
+++++
*9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG*
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

++++
|Anteil Stimmrechte|Anteil Instrumente|Summe Anteile|
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Sonstige Informationen:*

++
||
++
Datum

++
|06.01.2020|
++

2020-01-08 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: www.uniper.energy

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

948987 2020-01-08



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
UNIPER SE NA O.N.
UNIPER SE NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 29,14 -0,17%
EUR -0,05
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
19.12. DEUTSCHE BANK Neutral
06.12. JPMORGAN Neutral
02.12. BERNSTEIN RESEARCH Negativ
Nachrichten
16:24 Uniper treibt Inbetriebnahme von Datteln 4 voran - Kraftwerk im Test UNIPER SE NA O.N. 29,14 -0,17%
12:00 Rekord bei Strompreis: Größere Haushalte zahlen mehr als 30 Cent RWE ST 27,23 +0,67%
06:52 Uniper bietet Abschaltung laufender Kohlekraftwerke an - Presse E.ON SE O.N. ADR 9,40 +0,53%

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
16:33 US-Rohöllagerbestände steigen unerwartet BRENT 67,07 -1,70%
16:31 DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON 4,98 +3,32%
16:30 pressetext.de: Neues Jahr der Kulturinitiativen rund um den Dunkelsteinerwald
16:30 Neues Jahr der Kulturinitiativen rund um den Dunkelsteinerwald
16:29 DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: SCHWEIZER unterzeichnet Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Nagase für Japan SCHWEIZER ELECTR. NA O.N. 17,50 +1,16%
16:31 DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat (deutsch) ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON 4,98 +3,32%
16:29 DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: SCHWEIZER unterzeichnet Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Nagase für Japan (deutsch) SCHWEIZER ELECTR. NA O.N. 17,50 +1,16%
16:26 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch) UNIPER SE NA O.N. 29,14 -0,17%
16:25 ROUNDUP 2: Erstmals Rüstungsexporte für mehr als acht Milliarden Euro genehmigt MTU AERO 263,30 +0,38%
16:24 Uniper treibt Inbetriebnahme von Datteln 4 voran - Kraftwerk im Test UNIPER SE NA O.N. 29,14 -0,17%

Nachrichten
16:31 DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat (deutsch) ADV.BLOCKCHAIN AG INH ON 4,98 +3,32%
16:29 DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: SCHWEIZER unterzeichnet Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Nagase für Japan (deutsch) SCHWEIZER ELECTR. NA O.N. 17,50 +1,16%
16:26 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch) UNIPER SE NA O.N. 29,14 -0,17%
16:25 ROUNDUP 2: Erstmals Rüstungsexporte für mehr als acht Milliarden Euro genehmigt MTU AERO 263,30 +0,38%
16:24 Uniper treibt Inbetriebnahme von Datteln 4 voran - Kraftwerk im Test UNIPER SE NA O.N. 29,14 -0,17%
Marktberichte
16:14 Aktien New York: Anleger warten auf Trump-Reaktion nach Vergeltungsanschlag Dow Jones 28.606,07 +0,08%
16:12 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1115 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1116 -0,2848%
16:09 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen im Plus - Warten auf Trump-Pressekonferenz AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,25 -1,60%
16:08 MÄRKTE USA/US-Börsen nach Vergeltungsangriffen behauptet BOEING 297,15 -3,10%
15:37 MARKT/Warten auf Trump-Pressekonferenz DAX ® 13.317,42 +0,68%
