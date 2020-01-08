DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -5

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
2020-01-08 / 16:26
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service
der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
*Stimmrechtsmitteilung*
*1. Angaben zum Emittenten*
+++
|Name: |Uniper SE |
+++
|Straße, Hausnr.: |Holzstraße 6 |
+++
|PLZ: |40221 |
+++
|Ort: |Düsseldorf |
| |Deutschland |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67|
+++
*2. Grund der Mitteilung*
+-++
| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten |
+-++
| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten |
+-++
| |Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte |
+-++
|X|Sonstiger Grund: |
| |Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf|
| |Ebene Tochterunternehmen aufgrund interner Umstrukturierung |
+-++
*3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen*
++
|Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer|
|Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944 |
++
*4. Namen der Aktionäre*
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
++
|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |
++
*5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:*
++
|01.01.2020|
++
*6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile*
++++++
| | Anteil| Anteil| Summe| Gesamtzahl der|
| |Stimmrechte|Instrument| Anteile| Stimmrechte|
| | (Summe| e|(Summe 7.a.| nach § 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| (Summe| + 7.b.)| |
| | | 7.b.1.+| | |
| | | 7.b.2.)| | |
++++++
|neu | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %| 365960000|
++++++
|letzte | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %| /|
|Mitteilung | | | | |
++++++
*7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen*
*a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | absolut | in % |
++++++
| | direkt|zugerechnet| direkt|zugerechnet|
| |(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|
++++++
|DE000UNSE018| 0| 23392000| 0,00 %| 6,39 %|
++++++
|*Summe* | 23392000 | 6,39 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Art des Instruments |Fälligkeit|Ausübungszeitraum|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|
| |/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit | absolut| in %|
++++++
|Rückübertragungsanspruch| |jederzeit | 41891859| 11,45 %|
|aus neu hypothetisierten| | | | |
|Aktien | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Summe* | 41891859| 11,45 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Art|Fälligkeit|Ausübungszeitraum|Barausgleich|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|
|des|/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit |oder | absolut| in %|
|Ins| | |physische | | |
|tru| | |Abwicklung | | |
|men| | | | | |
|ts | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Summe* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen*
+-++
| |Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch |
| |beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die |
| |Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen |
| |Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. |
+-++
|X|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der|
| |obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten |
| |beherrschenden Unternehmen: |
+-++
+++++
|Unternehmen | Stimmrechte in| Instrumente in|Summe in %,|
| | %, wenn 3% oder| %, wenn 5% oder| wenn 5%|
| | höher| höher| oder höher|
+++++
| | (if at least| (if at least| (if at|
| |held 3% or more)|held 5% or more)| least held|
| | %| %|5% or more)|
| | | | %|
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH| | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Advisors GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -2-
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs GmbH| | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Capital Advisors| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Special GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %|
|International, | | | |
|L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
|Wolverton | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall | %| %| %|
|(Luxembourg) S.à| | | |
|r.l. | | | |
+++++
|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %|
|Co. KG | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -3-
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -4-
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Associates, Ltd.| | | |
+++++
|The Liverpool | %| %| %|
|Limited | | | |
|Partnership | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Braxton | %| %| %|
|Associates, Inc.| | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %|
|GP LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Special | %| %| %|
|GP, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott Asset | %| %| %|
|Management LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott Capital | %| %| %|
|Advisors, L.P. | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Associates, L.P.| | | |
+++++
|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|
+++++
|Elliott | %| %| %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management GP | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|Elliott | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %|
|Investment | | | |
|Management L.P. | | | |
+++++
*9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG*
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
++++
|Anteil Stimmrechte|Anteil Instrumente|Summe Anteile|
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Sonstige Informationen:*
++
||
++
Datum
++
|06.01.2020|
++
2020-01-08 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: www.uniper.energy
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
948987 2020-01-08
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 10:26 ET ( 15:26 GMT)
DAX ®13.317,75+0,69%TecDAX ®3.046,04+0,30%Dow Jones28.605,41+0,08%NASDAQ 1008.864,36+0,20%
DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -5-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 15 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|29,14
|-0,17%
|EUR
|-0,05
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|19.12.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Neutral
|06.12.
|JPMORGAN
|Neutral
|02.12.
|BERNSTEIN RESEARCH
|Negativ
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Wie die ersten Tage, so das Gesamtjahr?
07:2408.01. 15:55
Dow Jones, Öl, Gold, McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Tesla, Nio, Lockheed Martin, Boeing - Opening Bell
13:5608.01. 15:53
Iran-Konflikt: so reagiert der Markt - so könnte es weitergehen
09:1808.01. 15:17
Trotz der politischen Börse bleibt der Aufwärtstrend des DAX intakt - flatExperte Volaric
06:1708.01. 14:47
Aktie im Fokus: Varta brechen nach negativer Studie ein
01:1808.01. 14:16
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 08.01.2020
01:0108.01. 13:08
Erneuerbare retten deutsche Umweltbilanz 2019
01:5008.01. 12:36
Analyser to go: Gute Aussichten bei Siemens Gamesa schon eingepreist
01:3408.01. 12:09
SMA Solar: Wird das die trendstärkste Aktie 2020? - HeavytraderZ
06:4408.01. 12:07
Börse reagiert gemäßigt auf iranische Luftangriffe
01:4208.01. 11:01
Iran/USA-Konflikt sorgt für Vorsicht bei den Anlegern - DAX-Check
02:5908.01. 10:30
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?