DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -5

DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten VerbreitungDGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SEUniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel dereuropaweiten Verbreitung2020-01-08 /Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Serviceder EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.*Stimmrechtsmitteilung**1. Angaben zum Emittenten*+++|Name: |Uniper SE |+++|Straße, Hausnr.: |Holzstraße 6 |+++|PLZ: |40221 |+++|Ort: |Düsseldorf || |Deutschland |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67|+++*2. Grund der Mitteilung*+-++| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten |+-++| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten |+-++| |Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte |+-++|X|Sonstiger Grund: || |Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf|| |Ebene Tochterunternehmen aufgrund interner Umstrukturierung |+-++*3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen*++|Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer||Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944 |++*4. Namen der Aktionäre*mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.++|Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG |++*5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:*++|01.01.2020|++*6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile*++++++| | Anteil| Anteil| Summe| Gesamtzahl der|| |Stimmrechte|Instrument| Anteile| Stimmrechte|| | (Summe| e|(Summe 7.a.| nach § 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| (Summe| + 7.b.)| || | | 7.b.1.+| | || | | 7.b.2.)| | |++++++|neu | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %| 365960000|++++++|letzte | 6,39 %| 11,45 %| 17,84 %| /||Mitteilung | | | | |++++++*7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen**a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | absolut | in % |++++++| | direkt|zugerechnet| direkt|zugerechnet|| |(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|++++++|DE000UNSE018| 0| 23392000| 0,00 %| 6,39 %|++++++|*Summe* | 23392000 | 6,39 % |++++++*b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG*++++++|Art des Instruments |Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|| |/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit | absolut| in %|++++++|Rückübertragungsanspruch| |jederzeit | 41891859| 11,45 %||aus neu hypothetisierten| | | | ||Aktien | | | | |++++++| | |*Summe* | 41891859| 11,45 %|++++++*b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Art|Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Barausgleich|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte||des|/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit |oder | absolut| in %||Ins| | |physische | | ||tru| | |Abwicklung | | ||men| | | | | ||ts | | | | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Summe* | | %|+++++++*8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen*+-++| |Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch || |beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die || |Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen || |Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. |+-++|X|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der|| |obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten || |beherrschenden Unternehmen: |+-+++++++|Unternehmen | Stimmrechte in| Instrumente in|Summe in %,|| | %, wenn 3% oder| %, wenn 5% oder| wenn 5%|| | höher| höher| oder höher|+++++| | (if at least| (if at least| (if at|| |held 3% or more)|held 5% or more)| least held|| | %| %|5% or more)|| | | | %|+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Advisors GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %||International, | | | ||L.P. | | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||Verwaltungs GmbH| | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %||Co. KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Advisors GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -2-+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %||International, | | | ||L.P. | | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %||Co. KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Capital Advisors| | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %||International, | | | ||L.P. | | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||Verwaltungs GmbH| | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %||Co. KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Capital Advisors| | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||International | | | ||Special GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Hambledon, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| 7.96 %| 8.89 %||International, | | | ||L.P. | | | |+++++|Maidenhead LLC | %| %| %|+++++|Wolverton | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.à| | | ||r.l. | | | |+++++|Cornwall GmbH & | 5.001 %| %| 5.001 %||Co. KG | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -3-|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -4-+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Liverpool | %| %| %||Associates, Ltd.| | | |+++++|The Liverpool | %| %| %||Limited | | | ||Partnership | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Braxton | %| %| %||Associates, Inc.| | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Advisors| %| %| %||GP LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott Special | %| %| %||GP, LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott Asset | %| %| %||Management LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott Capital | %| %| %||Advisors, L.P. | | | |+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Associates, L.P.| | | |+++++|Warrington LLC | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Paul E. Singer | %| %| %|+++++|Elliott | %| %| %||Investment | | | ||Management GP | | | ||LLC | | | |+++++|Elliott | 6.39 %| 11.45 %| 17.84 %||Investment | | | ||Management L.P. | | | |+++++*9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG*(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:++++|Anteil Stimmrechte|Anteil Instrumente|Summe Anteile|++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Sonstige Informationen:*++||++Datum++|06.01.2020|++2020-01-08 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.deSprache: DeutschUnternehmen: Uniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfDeutschlandInternet: www.uniper.energyEnde der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service948987 2020-01-08(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)