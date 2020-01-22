DGAP-PVR: VARTA AG: Correction of a release from 20/01/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2020 - 14:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:10

08:10

13:10

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VARTA AGVARTA AG: Correction of a release from 20/01/2020 according to Article 40,Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objectiveof Europe-wide distribution2020-01-22 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |VARTA AG |+++|Street: |VARTA-Platz 1 |+++|Postal code: |73479 |+++|City: |Ellwangen || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900E7KB95KOXBWP63|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, California, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++|SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. |++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|15 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 4.95 %| 0.12 %| 5.07 %| 40421686|++++++|Previous | 5.04 %| 0 %| 5.04 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0TGJ55| 0| 1999400| 0 %| 4.95 %|++++++|*Total* | 1999400 | 4.95 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|| | |period | absolute| %|++++++|Securities |right to |unlimited | 50000| 0.12 %||loan |repayment | | | ||(repayment |exercisable | | | ||claim from) |at any time | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 50000| 0.12 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if at| rights| (if at least 5%|| | least 3% or| through| or more)|| | more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|The Capital Group | %| %| %||Companies, Inc. | | | |+++++|Capital Research | 4.95 %| %| 5.07 %||and Management | | | ||Company | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|22 Jan 2020|++2020-01-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: VARTA AGVARTA-Platz 173479 EllwangenGermanyInternet: www.varta-ag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service958927 2020-01-22(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)