DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Correction of a release -2-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Correction of a release from 02/01/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Correction of a release from 02/01/2020 according to Article
40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-03 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+++
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+++
|Postal code: |85609 |
+++
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United |
|States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|20 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 0.78 %| 4.10 %| 4.88 %|123,565,586|
++++++
|Previous | 1.90 %| 3.80 %| 5.70 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007472060| 0| 950332| 0.00 %| 0.77 %|
++++++
|US97654L1089| 0| 15570| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 965902 | 0.78 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|
| | |period | absolute| %|
++++++
|Right to |N/A |N/A | 2367665| 1.92 %|
|Recall | | | | |
++++++
|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 24026| 0.02 %|
|Use | | | | |
++++++
|Call |17/01/2020 - |N/A | 216200| 0.17 %|
|Options |18/06/2021 | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 2607891| 2.11 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights|
|nt |date |period |settlemen| absolute| in %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|Swaps |07/01/2020 |N/A |Cash | 1905861| 1.54 %|
| |- | | | | |
| |15/02/2023 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |20/03/2020 |N/A |Physical | 550000| 0.45 %|
|Options |- | | | | |
| |18/06/2021 | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 2455861| 1.99 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|Merril Lynch | %| %| %|
|International, | | | |
|LLC. | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Group Holdings I, | | | |
|L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities | %| %| %|
|Europe SA | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|
|Inc | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|
|Inc | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 14:00 ET ( 19:00 GMT)


|Merill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Professional | | | |
|Clearing Corp. | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America, | %| %| %|
|National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
|U.S. Trust Company| %| %| %|
|of Delaware | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %|
|Pierce, Fenner & | | | |
|Smith Incorporated| | | |
+++++
|Managed Account | %| %| %|
|Advisors LLC | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %|
|Holdings 2 Limited| | | |
+++++
|ML UK Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America, | %| %| %|
|National | | | |
|Association | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %|
|Pierce, Fenner & | | | |
|Smith Incorporated| | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|27 Dec 2019|
++

2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

End of News DGAP News Service

946367 2020-01-03



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 14:00 ET ( 19:00 GMT)
