DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -2

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Wirecard AG |+++|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |+++|Postal code: |85609 |+++|City: |Aschheim b. München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|11 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 1.90 %| 3.80 %| 5.70 %| 123565586|++++++|Previous | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007472060| 0| 2333097| 0.00 %| 1.89 %|++++++|US97654L1089| 0| 11449| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|++++++|*Total* | 2344546 | 1.90 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|| | |period | absolute| %|++++++|Right to |N/A |N/A | 2219386| 1.80 %||Recall | | | | |++++++|Rights of |N/A |N/A | 10980| 0.01 %||Use | | | | |++++++|Call |16/12/2019 - |N/A | 43800| 0.04 %||Options |18/06/2021 | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 2274166| 1.84 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights||nt |date |period |settlemen| absolute| in %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|Swaps |07/01/2020 |N/A |Cash | 1846762| 1.49 %|| |- | | | | || |15/02/2023 | | | | |+++++++|Put |20/12/2019 |N/A |Physical | 575000| 0.47 %||Options |- | | | | || |15/12/2023 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 2421762| 1.96 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| | at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | | (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, | | | ||LLC. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings I, | | | ||L.L.C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)|Inc | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Professional | | | ||Clearing Corp. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America | %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Bank of America, | %| %| %||National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|U.S Trust Company | %| %| %||of Delaware | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America | %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %||Pierce, Fenner & | | | ||Smith Incorporated| | | |+++++|Managed Account | %| %| %||Advisors LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|BofAML EMEA | %| %| %||Holdings 2 Limited| | | |+++++|ML UK Capital | %| %| %||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America | %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Bank of America, | %| %| %||National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BAC North America | %| %| %||Holding Company | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %||Pierce, Fenner & | | | ||Smith Incorporated| | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|23 Dec 2019|++2019-12-27