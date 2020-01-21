DAX ®13.555,87+0,05%TecDAX ®3.170,25-0,08%Dow Jones29.196,73-0,52%NASDAQ 1009.150,38-0,25%
DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -2-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-21 / 19:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+++
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+++
|Postal code: |85609 |
+++
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United |
|States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|13 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.20 %| 5.11 %| 5.31 %| 123565586|
++++++
|Previous | 0.42 %| 4.77 %| 5.19 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007472060| 0| 241089| 0.00 %| 0.20 %|
++++++
|US97654L1089| 0| 10345| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 251434 | 0.20 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or maturity |Exercise | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|date |or | rights| rights|
|nt | |conversion| absolute| in %|
| | |period | | |
++++++
|Right to|N/A |N/A | 3067053| 2.48 %|
|recall | | | | |
++++++
|Rights |N/A |N/A | 25227| 0.02 %|
|of use | | | | |
++++++
|Call |17/01/2020-18/06/2020 |N/A | 313700| 0.25 %|
|options | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 3405980| 2.76 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
|nt |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %|
| | |period | | | |
+++++++
|Swaps |04/03/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 1999921| 1.62 %|
| |15/02/2023 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put |17/01/2020 -|N/A |Physical | 685000| 0.55 %|
|Options |18/06/2021 | | | | |
+++++++
|Single |19/06/2020 |N/A |Cash | 225000| 0.18 %|
|Stock | | | | | |
|Futures | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 2909921| 2.35 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)|instruments| |
| | | (if at| |
| | |least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International, LLC. | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch Group | %| %| %|
|Holdings I,L.L.C. | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities | %| %| %|
|Europe SA | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofA Securities, Inc| %| %| %|
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 13:13 ET ( 18:13 GMT)


|BofA Securities, Inc| %| %| %|
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|Professional | | | |
|Clearing Corp. | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America, | %| %| %|
|National Association| | | |
+++++
|U.S Trust Company of| %| %| %|
|Delaware | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %|
|Pierce, Fenner & | | | |
|Smith Incorporated | | | |
+++++
|Managed Account | %| %| %|
|Advisors LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BofAML Jersey | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|BofAMLEMEA Holdings | %| %| %|
|2 Limited | | | |
+++++
|ML UK Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings Limited | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Bank of America, | %| %| %|
|National Association| | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++
|Bank of America | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|NB Holdings | %| %| %|
|Corporation | | | |
+++++
|BAC North America | %| %| %|
|Holding Company | | | |
+++++
|Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %|
|Pierce, Fenner & | | | |
|Smith Incorporated | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|16 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

End of News DGAP News Service

956243 2020-01-21



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 13:13 ET ( 18:13 GMT)
