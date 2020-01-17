DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -3

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-01-17 / 18:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+++
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+++
|Postal code: |85609 |
+++
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. |
|City of registered office, country: Paris , France|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|09 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.05 %| 5.34 %| 5.39 %| 123565586|
++++++
|Previous | N/A %| N/A %| N/A %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007472060| 62905| 0| 0.05 %| 0 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 62905 | 0.05 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |conversion | rights|rights in|
| |date |period | absolute| %|
++++++
|Right to recall|N/A |N/A | 1040145| 0.84 %|
|lent securities| | | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |20.03.2020 |until | 272500| 0.22 %|
|Option | |20.03.2020 | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |19.06.2020 |until | 30000| 0.02 %|
|Option | |19.06.2020 | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |18.09.2020 |until | 52000| 0.04 %|
|Option | |18.09.2020 | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |17.12.2021 |until | 2200| 0.00 %|
|Option | |17.12.2021 | | |
++++++
|Certificates |09.10.2020 |09.10.2020 | 438| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |11.09.2020 |11.09.2020 | 786| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |11.12.2020 |11.12.2020 | 2167| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |12.03.2021 |12.03.2021 | 2247| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |12.06.2020 |12.06.2020 | 1669| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |13.03.2020 |13.03.2020 | 541| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |17.04.2020 |17.04.2020 | 13| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |17.12.2021 |17.12.2021 | 247| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.06.2021 |18.06.2021 | 439| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 | 8262| 0.01 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.12.2020 |18.12.2020 | 10508| 0.01 %|
++++++
|Certificates |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 | 1553| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 | 5725| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |23.10.2020 |23.10.2020 | 9287| 0.01 %|
++++++
|Exchangeable |02.10.2024 |02.10.2024 | 132568| 0.11 %|
|Note | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 1573295| 1.27 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |period |settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|Equity |13.01.2020 |13.01.2020 |Cash | 1000| 0.00 %|
|Linked | | | | | |
|Swaps on | | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 3803| 0.00 %|
|Option on | | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 72| 0.00 %|
|Option on | |03.01.2025 | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 142126| 0.12 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+++++++
|Equity |16.01.2020 |16.01.2020 |Cash | 242602| 0.20 %|
|Linked | | | | | |
|Swaps | | | | | |
+++++++
|Futures |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 60000| 0.05 %|
+++++++
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 109520| 0.09 %|
|Option | |03.01.2025 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |13.12.2023 |until |Cash | 37600| 0.03 %|
|Option | |13.12.2023 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |14.12.2022 |until |Cash | 34760| 0.03 %|
|Option | |14.12.2022 | | | |
+++++++
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 12:43 ET ( 17:43 GMT)
DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -2-
|OTC Call |15.01.2020 |until |Cash | 3271| 0.00 %|
|Option | |15.01.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |15.06.2022 |until |Cash | 16530| 0.01 %|
|Option | |15.06.2022 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |15.09.2021 |until |Cash | 1195| 0.00 %|
|Option | |15.09.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |15.12.2021 |until |Cash | 46560| 0.04 %|
|Option | |15.12.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 54524| 0.04 %|
|Option | |16.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 31924| 0.03 %|
|Option | |16.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 48125| 0.04 %|
|Option | |16.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 9972| 0.01 %|
|Option | |17.03.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 70172| 0.06 %|
|Option | |17.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 41045| 0.03 %|
|Option | |18.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |18.11.2020 |until |Cash | 3397| 0.00 %|
|Option | |18.11.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |19.02.2020 |until |Cash | 12955| 0.01 %|
|Option | |19.02.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |19.08.2020 |until |Cash | 6280| 0.01 %|
|Option | |19.08.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 45382| 0.04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 39478| 0.03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.01.2020 |17.01.2020 |Cash | 407200| 0.33 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |21.02.2020 |21.02.2020 |Cash | 31700| 0.03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 19789| 0.02 %|
|Option | |18.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 144618| 0.12 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 12618| 0.01 %|
|Option | |17.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 177298| 0.14 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 4876| 0.00 %|
|Option | |16.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 |Cash | 600| 0.00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 1355| 0.00 %|
|Option | |16.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 39| 0.00 %|
|Option | |17.03.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 2537| 0.00 %|
|Option | |16.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 48880| 0.04 %|
|Option | |03.01.2025 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.01.2020 |until |Physical | 115000| 0.09 %|
|Option | |17.01.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|20.03.2020 |until |Physical | 444200| 0.36 %|
|Option | |20.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|19.06.2020 |until |Physical | 420000| 0.34 %|
|Option | |19.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.09.2020 |until |Physical | 145000| 0.12 %|
|Option | |18.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.12.2020 |until |Physical | 370000| 0.30 %|
|Option | |18.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.06.2021 |until |Physical | 120000| 0.10 %|
|Option | |18.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.12.2021 |until |Physical | 30000| 0.02 %|
|Option | |17.12.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.12.2022 |until |Physical | 71000| 0.06 %|
|Option | |16.12.2022 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|15.12.2023 |until |Physical | 175000| 0.14 %|
|Option | |15.12.2023 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.01.2020 |until |Cash | 2888| 0.00 %|
|Call | |15.01.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.02.2020 |until |Cash | 5015| 0.00 %|
|Call | |19.02.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 22835| 0.02 %|
|Call | |18.03.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 38964| 0.03 %|
|Call | |17.06.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020 |until |Cash | 252| 0.00 %|
|Call | |19.06.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.08.2020 |until |Cash | 4401| 0.00 %|
|Call | |19.08.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 16013| 0.01 %|
|Call | |16.09.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.11.2020 |until |Cash | 1622| 0.00 %|
|Call | |18.11.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 30534| 0.02 %|
|Call | |16.12.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 2475| 0.00 %|
|Call | |17.03.2021 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 45350| 0.04 %|
|Call | |16.06.2021 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.09.2021 |until |Cash | 311| 0.00 %|
|Call | |15.09.2021 | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 12:43 ET ( 17:43 GMT)
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.12.2021 |until |Cash | 18587| 0.02 %|
|Call | |15.12.2021 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.06.2022 |until |Cash | 1140| 0.00 %|
|Call | |15.06.2022 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |14.12.2022 |until |Cash | 9494| 0.01 %|
|Call | |14.12.2022 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |13.12.2023 |until |Cash | 5868| 0.00 %|
|Call | |13.12.2023 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 81814| 0.07 %|
|Call | |03.01.2025 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 897| 0.00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 45382| 0.04 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 39468| 0.03 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.01.2020 |17.01.2020 |Cash | 407200| 0.33 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|21.02.2020 |21.02.2020 |Cash | 31700| 0.03 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 19789| 0.02 %|
|Warrant | |18.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 144618| 0.12 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 12618| 0.01 %|
|Warrant | |17.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 177298| 0.14 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 4876| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |16.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 |Cash | 600| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 1355| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |16.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 39| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |17.03.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 2537| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |16.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 48880| 0.04 %|
|Warrant | |03.01.2025 | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 5028823| 4.07 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++
+++++
|Name | % of| % of| Total of both|
| | voting| voting| (if at least|
| |rights (if| rights| 5% or more)|
| | at least| through| |
| | 3% or|instrumen| |
| | more)|ts (if at| |
| | | least 5%| |
| | | or more)| |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Générale Effekten | %| %| %|
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Generale | %| %| %|
|International Limited | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Généfinance S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Sogéparticipations S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Générale Bank & | %| %| %|
|Trust S.A. | | | |
+++++
|SG Issuer S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Codéis Securities S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
++
|14 Jan 2020|
++
2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com
End of News DGAP News Service
954893 2020-01-17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 12:43 ET ( 17:43 GMT)
DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.314,74+0,06%NASDAQ 1009.144,01+0,21%
DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -3-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 13 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|127,50
|-0,82%
|EUR
|-1,05
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|15.01.
|BARCLAYS
|Positiv
|13.01.
|JPMORGAN
|Neutral
|13.01.
|UBS
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Dax schafft es ins Wochenplus
01:0917.01. 17:27
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Twitter, Pinterest, Alibaba, Alphabet, Ballard Power, Amazon - US-Markt
15:0917.01. 16:55
Most Actives: Wirecard, Varta und RWE
04:0217.01. 16:52
Analyser to go: Metzler sieht RWE-Aktie im Aufwind
01:0617.01. 15:22
China wächst so langsam wie seit fast 30 Jahren nicht mehr
01:4217.01. 14:52
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 17.01.2020
01:0217.01. 13:54
Maydorns Meinung: BYD, Tesla, Varta, Millennial Lithium Ballard Power, Nel, Plug Power
12:3617.01. 13:52
Welche Überraschungen hält die Berichtssaison bereit?
06:2017.01. 13:18
HeavytraderZ: Bei diesem Wert werden jetzt Gewinne realisiert
04:4517.01. 12:47
Dax bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA - Chinas Wirtschaft schwächer
01:4417.01. 12:12
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?