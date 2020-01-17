DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -3

17.01.2020 - 18:43 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 13 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

18:43

12:43

17:43

12:43

17:43

12:43

17:43

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-17 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Wirecard AG |+++|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |+++|Postal code: |85609 |+++|City: |Aschheim b. München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. ||City of registered office, country: Paris , France|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|09 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.05 %| 5.34 %| 5.39 %| 123565586|++++++|Previous | N/A %| N/A %| N/A %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007472060| 62905| 0| 0.05 %| 0 %|++++++|*Total* | 62905 | 0.05 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument |or maturity |conversion | rights|rights in|| |date |period | absolute| %|++++++|Right to recall|N/A |N/A | 1040145| 0.84 %||lent securities| | | | |++++++|Listed Call |20.03.2020 |until | 272500| 0.22 %||Option | |20.03.2020 | | |++++++|Listed Call |19.06.2020 |until | 30000| 0.02 %||Option | |19.06.2020 | | |++++++|Listed Call |18.09.2020 |until | 52000| 0.04 %||Option | |18.09.2020 | | |++++++|Listed Call |17.12.2021 |until | 2200| 0.00 %||Option | |17.12.2021 | | |++++++|Certificates |09.10.2020 |09.10.2020 | 438| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |11.09.2020 |11.09.2020 | 786| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |11.12.2020 |11.12.2020 | 2167| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |12.03.2021 |12.03.2021 | 2247| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |12.06.2020 |12.06.2020 | 1669| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |13.03.2020 |13.03.2020 | 541| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |17.04.2020 |17.04.2020 | 13| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |17.12.2021 |17.12.2021 | 247| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |18.06.2021 |18.06.2021 | 439| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 | 8262| 0.01 %|++++++|Certificates |18.12.2020 |18.12.2020 | 10508| 0.01 %|++++++|Certificates |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 | 1553| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 | 5725| 0.00 %|++++++|Certificates |23.10.2020 |23.10.2020 | 9287| 0.01 %|++++++|Exchangeable |02.10.2024 |02.10.2024 | 132568| 0.11 %||Note | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 1573295| 1.27 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights|| |date |period |settlemen|absolute| in %|| | | |t | | |+++++++|Equity |13.01.2020 |13.01.2020 |Cash | 1000| 0.00 %||Linked | | | | | ||Swaps on | | | | | ||Basket | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 3803| 0.00 %||Option on | | | | | ||Basket | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 72| 0.00 %||Option on | |03.01.2025 | | | ||Basket | | | | | |+++++++|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 142126| 0.12 %||for | | | | | ||Difference| | | | | |+++++++|Equity |16.01.2020 |16.01.2020 |Cash | 242602| 0.20 %||Linked | | | | | ||Swaps | | | | | |+++++++|Futures |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 60000| 0.05 %|+++++++|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 109520| 0.09 %||Option | |03.01.2025 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |13.12.2023 |until |Cash | 37600| 0.03 %||Option | |13.12.2023 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |14.12.2022 |until |Cash | 34760| 0.03 %||Option | |14.12.2022 | | | |+++++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -2-|OTC Call |15.01.2020 |until |Cash | 3271| 0.00 %||Option | |15.01.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |15.06.2022 |until |Cash | 16530| 0.01 %||Option | |15.06.2022 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |15.09.2021 |until |Cash | 1195| 0.00 %||Option | |15.09.2021 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |15.12.2021 |until |Cash | 46560| 0.04 %||Option | |15.12.2021 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 54524| 0.04 %||Option | |16.06.2021 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 31924| 0.03 %||Option | |16.09.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 48125| 0.04 %||Option | |16.12.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 9972| 0.01 %||Option | |17.03.2021 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 70172| 0.06 %||Option | |17.06.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 41045| 0.03 %||Option | |18.03.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |18.11.2020 |until |Cash | 3397| 0.00 %||Option | |18.11.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |19.02.2020 |until |Cash | 12955| 0.01 %||Option | |19.02.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |19.08.2020 |until |Cash | 6280| 0.01 %||Option | |19.08.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 45382| 0.04 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 39478| 0.03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |17.01.2020 |17.01.2020 |Cash | 407200| 0.33 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |21.02.2020 |21.02.2020 |Cash | 31700| 0.03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 19789| 0.02 %||Option | |18.03.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 144618| 0.12 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 12618| 0.01 %||Option | |17.06.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 177298| 0.14 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 4876| 0.00 %||Option | |16.09.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 |Cash | 600| 0.00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 1355| 0.00 %||Option | |16.12.2020 | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 39| 0.00 %||Option | |17.03.2021 | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 2537| 0.00 %||Option | |16.06.2021 | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 48880| 0.04 %||Option | |03.01.2025 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|17.01.2020 |until |Physical | 115000| 0.09 %||Option | |17.01.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|20.03.2020 |until |Physical | 444200| 0.36 %||Option | |20.03.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|19.06.2020 |until |Physical | 420000| 0.34 %||Option | |19.06.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|18.09.2020 |until |Physical | 145000| 0.12 %||Option | |18.09.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|18.12.2020 |until |Physical | 370000| 0.30 %||Option | |18.12.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|18.06.2021 |until |Physical | 120000| 0.10 %||Option | |18.06.2021 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|17.12.2021 |until |Physical | 30000| 0.02 %||Option | |17.12.2021 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|16.12.2022 |until |Physical | 71000| 0.06 %||Option | |16.12.2022 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|15.12.2023 |until |Physical | 175000| 0.14 %||Option | |15.12.2023 | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.01.2020 |until |Cash | 2888| 0.00 %||Call | |15.01.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.02.2020 |until |Cash | 5015| 0.00 %||Call | |19.02.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 22835| 0.02 %||Call | |18.03.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 38964| 0.03 %||Call | |17.06.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.06.2020 |until |Cash | 252| 0.00 %||Call | |19.06.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.08.2020 |until |Cash | 4401| 0.00 %||Call | |19.08.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 16013| 0.01 %||Call | |16.09.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.11.2020 |until |Cash | 1622| 0.00 %||Call | |18.11.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 30534| 0.02 %||Call | |16.12.2020 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 2475| 0.00 %||Call | |17.03.2021 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 45350| 0.04 %||Call | |16.06.2021 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.09.2021 |until |Cash | 311| 0.00 %||Call | |15.09.2021 | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)|Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.12.2021 |until |Cash | 18587| 0.02 %||Call | |15.12.2021 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.06.2022 |until |Cash | 1140| 0.00 %||Call | |15.06.2022 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |14.12.2022 |until |Cash | 9494| 0.01 %||Call | |14.12.2022 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |13.12.2023 |until |Cash | 5868| 0.00 %||Call | |13.12.2023 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 81814| 0.07 %||Call | |03.01.2025 | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 897| 0.00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 45382| 0.04 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 39468| 0.03 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|17.01.2020 |17.01.2020 |Cash | 407200| 0.33 %||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|21.02.2020 |21.02.2020 |Cash | 31700| 0.03 %||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 19789| 0.02 %||Warrant | |18.03.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 144618| 0.12 %||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 12618| 0.01 %||Warrant | |17.06.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 177298| 0.14 %||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 4876| 0.00 %||Warrant | |16.09.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 |Cash | 600| 0.00 %||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 1355| 0.00 %||Warrant | |16.12.2020 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 39| 0.00 %||Warrant | |17.03.2021 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 2537| 0.00 %||Warrant | |16.06.2021 | | | |+++++++|Listed Put|03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 48880| 0.04 %||Warrant | |03.01.2025 | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 5028823| 4.07 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of| % of| Total of both|| | voting| voting| (if at least|| |rights (if| rights| 5% or more)|| | at least| through| || | 3% or|instrumen| || | more)|ts (if at| || | | least 5%| || | | or more)| |+++++|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Société Générale Effekten | %| %| %||GmbH | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Société Generale | %| %| %||International Limited | | | |+++++| | | | |+++++|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Généfinance S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Sogéparticipations S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Société Générale Bank & | %| %| %||Trust S.A. | | | |+++++|SG Issuer S.A. | %| %| %|+++++| | | | |+++++|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|+++++|Codéis Securities S.A. | %| %| %|+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|14 Jan 2020|++2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Wirecard AGEinsteinring 3585609 Aschheim b. MünchenGermanyInternet: www.wirecard.comEnd of News DGAP News Service954893 2020-01-17(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)