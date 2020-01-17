DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.314,74+0,06%NASDAQ 1009.144,01+0,21%
DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -3-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 13 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-17 / 18:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+++
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+++
|Postal code: |85609 |
+++
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. |
|City of registered office, country: Paris , France|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|09 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 0.05 %| 5.34 %| 5.39 %| 123565586|
++++++
|Previous | N/A %| N/A %| N/A %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007472060| 62905| 0| 0.05 %| 0 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 62905 | 0.05 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |conversion | rights|rights in|
| |date |period | absolute| %|
++++++
|Right to recall|N/A |N/A | 1040145| 0.84 %|
|lent securities| | | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |20.03.2020 |until | 272500| 0.22 %|
|Option | |20.03.2020 | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |19.06.2020 |until | 30000| 0.02 %|
|Option | |19.06.2020 | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |18.09.2020 |until | 52000| 0.04 %|
|Option | |18.09.2020 | | |
++++++
|Listed Call |17.12.2021 |until | 2200| 0.00 %|
|Option | |17.12.2021 | | |
++++++
|Certificates |09.10.2020 |09.10.2020 | 438| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |11.09.2020 |11.09.2020 | 786| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |11.12.2020 |11.12.2020 | 2167| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |12.03.2021 |12.03.2021 | 2247| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |12.06.2020 |12.06.2020 | 1669| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |13.03.2020 |13.03.2020 | 541| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |17.04.2020 |17.04.2020 | 13| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |17.12.2021 |17.12.2021 | 247| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.06.2021 |18.06.2021 | 439| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 | 8262| 0.01 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.12.2020 |18.12.2020 | 10508| 0.01 %|
++++++
|Certificates |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 | 1553| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 | 5725| 0.00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |23.10.2020 |23.10.2020 | 9287| 0.01 %|
++++++
|Exchangeable |02.10.2024 |02.10.2024 | 132568| 0.11 %|
|Note | | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 1573295| 1.27 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity|conversion |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |period |settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
|Equity |13.01.2020 |13.01.2020 |Cash | 1000| 0.00 %|
|Linked | | | | | |
|Swaps on | | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 3803| 0.00 %|
|Option on | | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 72| 0.00 %|
|Option on | |03.01.2025 | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 142126| 0.12 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+++++++
|Equity |16.01.2020 |16.01.2020 |Cash | 242602| 0.20 %|
|Linked | | | | | |
|Swaps | | | | | |
+++++++
|Futures |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 60000| 0.05 %|
+++++++
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 109520| 0.09 %|
|Option | |03.01.2025 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |13.12.2023 |until |Cash | 37600| 0.03 %|
|Option | |13.12.2023 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |14.12.2022 |until |Cash | 34760| 0.03 %|
|Option | |14.12.2022 | | | |
+++++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 12:43 ET ( 17:43 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to -2-


|OTC Call |15.01.2020 |until |Cash | 3271| 0.00 %|
|Option | |15.01.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |15.06.2022 |until |Cash | 16530| 0.01 %|
|Option | |15.06.2022 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |15.09.2021 |until |Cash | 1195| 0.00 %|
|Option | |15.09.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |15.12.2021 |until |Cash | 46560| 0.04 %|
|Option | |15.12.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 54524| 0.04 %|
|Option | |16.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 31924| 0.03 %|
|Option | |16.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 48125| 0.04 %|
|Option | |16.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 9972| 0.01 %|
|Option | |17.03.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 70172| 0.06 %|
|Option | |17.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 41045| 0.03 %|
|Option | |18.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |18.11.2020 |until |Cash | 3397| 0.00 %|
|Option | |18.11.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |19.02.2020 |until |Cash | 12955| 0.01 %|
|Option | |19.02.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |19.08.2020 |until |Cash | 6280| 0.01 %|
|Option | |19.08.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 45382| 0.04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 39478| 0.03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.01.2020 |17.01.2020 |Cash | 407200| 0.33 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |21.02.2020 |21.02.2020 |Cash | 31700| 0.03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 19789| 0.02 %|
|Option | |18.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 144618| 0.12 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 12618| 0.01 %|
|Option | |17.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 177298| 0.14 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 4876| 0.00 %|
|Option | |16.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 |Cash | 600| 0.00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 1355| 0.00 %|
|Option | |16.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 39| 0.00 %|
|Option | |17.03.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 2537| 0.00 %|
|Option | |16.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 48880| 0.04 %|
|Option | |03.01.2025 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.01.2020 |until |Physical | 115000| 0.09 %|
|Option | |17.01.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|20.03.2020 |until |Physical | 444200| 0.36 %|
|Option | |20.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|19.06.2020 |until |Physical | 420000| 0.34 %|
|Option | |19.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.09.2020 |until |Physical | 145000| 0.12 %|
|Option | |18.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.12.2020 |until |Physical | 370000| 0.30 %|
|Option | |18.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.06.2021 |until |Physical | 120000| 0.10 %|
|Option | |18.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.12.2021 |until |Physical | 30000| 0.02 %|
|Option | |17.12.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.12.2022 |until |Physical | 71000| 0.06 %|
|Option | |16.12.2022 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|15.12.2023 |until |Physical | 175000| 0.14 %|
|Option | |15.12.2023 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.01.2020 |until |Cash | 2888| 0.00 %|
|Call | |15.01.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.02.2020 |until |Cash | 5015| 0.00 %|
|Call | |19.02.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 22835| 0.02 %|
|Call | |18.03.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 38964| 0.03 %|
|Call | |17.06.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020 |until |Cash | 252| 0.00 %|
|Call | |19.06.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.08.2020 |until |Cash | 4401| 0.00 %|
|Call | |19.08.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 16013| 0.01 %|
|Call | |16.09.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.11.2020 |until |Cash | 1622| 0.00 %|
|Call | |18.11.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 30534| 0.02 %|
|Call | |16.12.2020 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 2475| 0.00 %|
|Call | |17.03.2021 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 45350| 0.04 %|
|Call | |16.06.2021 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.09.2021 |until |Cash | 311| 0.00 %|
|Call | |15.09.2021 | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 12:43 ET ( 17:43 GMT)


|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.12.2021 |until |Cash | 18587| 0.02 %|
|Call | |15.12.2021 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.06.2022 |until |Cash | 1140| 0.00 %|
|Call | |15.06.2022 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |14.12.2022 |until |Cash | 9494| 0.01 %|
|Call | |14.12.2022 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |13.12.2023 |until |Cash | 5868| 0.00 %|
|Call | |13.12.2023 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 81814| 0.07 %|
|Call | |03.01.2025 | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 897| 0.00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 45382| 0.04 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 39468| 0.03 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.01.2020 |17.01.2020 |Cash | 407200| 0.33 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|21.02.2020 |21.02.2020 |Cash | 31700| 0.03 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.03.2020 |until |Cash | 19789| 0.02 %|
|Warrant | |18.03.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|20.03.2020 |20.03.2020 |Cash | 144618| 0.12 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.06.2020 |until |Cash | 12618| 0.01 %|
|Warrant | |17.06.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|19.06.2020 |19.06.2020 |Cash | 177298| 0.14 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.09.2020 |until |Cash | 4876| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |16.09.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|18.09.2020 |18.09.2020 |Cash | 600| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.12.2020 |until |Cash | 1355| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |16.12.2020 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|17.03.2021 |until |Cash | 39| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |17.03.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|16.06.2021 |until |Cash | 2537| 0.00 %|
|Warrant | |16.06.2021 | | | |
+++++++
|Listed Put|03.01.2025 |until |Cash | 48880| 0.04 %|
|Warrant | |03.01.2025 | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 5028823| 4.07 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of| % of| Total of both|
| | voting| voting| (if at least|
| |rights (if| rights| 5% or more)|
| | at least| through| |
| | 3% or|instrumen| |
| | more)|ts (if at| |
| | | least 5%| |
| | | or more)| |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Générale Effekten | %| %| %|
|GmbH | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Generale | %| %| %|
|International Limited | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Généfinance S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Sogéparticipations S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Générale Bank & | %| %| %|
|Trust S.A. | | | |
+++++
|SG Issuer S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Codéis Securities S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|14 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

End of News DGAP News Service

954893 2020-01-17



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 12:43 ET ( 17:43 GMT)
