DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Lesedauer etwa 5 min.


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-27 / 20:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+++
|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |
+++
|Postal code: |85609 |
+++
|City: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|16 Dec 2019|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 1.18 %| 8.92 %| 10.10 %| 123565586|
++++++
|Previous | 1.12 %| 8.36 %| 9.48 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007472060| 0| 1462262| 0.00 %| 1.18 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 1462262 | 1.18 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
| | |period | absolute| |
++++++
|Call |From |at any time | 330800| 0.27 %|
|Option |20.12.2019 to | | | |
| |18.09.2020 | | | |
++++++
|Right of |at any time |at any time | 4801741| 3.89 %|
|recall | | | | |
|over | | | | |
|securities| | | | |
|lending | | | | |
|agreements| | | | |
++++++
| | |*Total* | 5132541| 4.15 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen| absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+++++++
|Cash |20.12.2019 |at any |Cash | 100000| 0.08 %|
|Settled | |time | | | |
|Futures | | | | | |
+++++++
|Retail |From |at any |Cash | 11948| 0.01 %|
|Structured|27.12.2067 |time | | | |
|Product |to | | | | |
| |11.12.2069 | | | | |
+++++++
|Retail |From |at any |Cash | 33011| 0.03 %|
|Structured|19.09.2022 |time | | | |
|Product - |to | | | | |
|Note |10.03.2026 | | | | |
+++++++
|Equity |From |at any |Cash | 5317511| 4.30 %|
|Swap |07.02.2020 |time | | | |
| |to | | | | |
| |24.04.2026 | | | | |
+++++++
|Compound |From |at any |Cash | 59030| 0.05 %|
|Option |10.03.2020 |time | | | |
| |to | | | | |
| |25.11.2022 | | | | |
+++++++
|Put Option|From |at any |Physical | 366900| 0.30 %|
| |20.12.2019 |time | | | |
| |to | | | | |
| |18.12.2020 | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | 5888400| 4.77 %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|
| | rights (if| rights| at least 5% or|
| | at least 3%| through| more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+++++
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital Services | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+++++
|- | %| %| %|
+++++

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 14:03 ET ( 19:03 GMT)
