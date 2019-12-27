DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.12.2019 - 20:25 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Wirecard AG |+++|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |+++|Postal code: |85609 |+++|City: |Aschheim b. München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level. |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|17 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 1.23 %| 9.02 %| 10.25 %| 123565586|++++++|Previous | 1.18 %| 8.92 %| 10.10 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007472060| 0| 1513995| 0.00 %| 1.23 %|++++++|*Total* | 1513995 | 1.23 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrument|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|| | |period | absolute| |++++++|Call |From |at any time | 355800| 0.29 %||Option |20.12.2019 to | | | || |18.09.2020 | | | |++++++|Right of |at any time |at any time | 4980277| 4.03 %||recall | | | | ||over | | | | ||securities| | | | ||lending | | | | ||agreements| | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 5336077| 4.32 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversion|settlemen| absolute| in %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Retail |From |at any |Cash | 12190| 0.01 %||Structured|27.12.2067 |time | | | ||Product |to | | | | || |12.12.2069 | | | | |+++++++|Equity |From |at any |Cash | 5282975| 4.28 %||Swap |06.01.2020 |time | | | || |to | | | | || |24.04.2026 | | | | |+++++++|Retail |From |at any |Cash | 36681| 0.03 %||Structured|19.09.2022 |time | | | ||Product - |to | | | | ||Note |10.03.2026 | | | | |+++++++|Compound |From |at any |Cash | 62514| 0.05 %||Option |10.03.2020 |time | | | || |to | | | | || |25.11.2022 | | | | |+++++++|Put Option|From |at any |Physical | 417000| 0.34 %|| |20.12.2019 |time | | | || |to | | | | || |18.12.2020 | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 5811360| 4.70 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting|Total of both (if|| | rights (if| rights| at least 5% or|| | at least 3%| through| more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital | | | ||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Domestic Holdings,| | | ||Inc. | | | |+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %||Capital Services | | | ||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)