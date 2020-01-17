DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2020 - 19:05 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-17 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Wirecard AG |+++|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |+++|Postal code: |85609 |+++|City: |Aschheim b. München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|10 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.42 %| 4.77 %| 5.19 %| 123565586|++++++|Previous | 0.78 %| 4.10 %| 4.88 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007472060| 0| 508882| 0.00 %| 0.41 %|++++++|US97654L1089| 0| 9159| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|++++++|*Total* | 518041 | 0.42 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or maturity |Exercise | Voting| Voting||instrume|date |or | rights| rights||nt | |conversion| absolute| in %|| | |period | | |++++++|right to|N/A |N/A | 3103596| 2.51 %||recall | | | | |++++++|rights |N/A |N/A | 22727| 0.02 %||of use | | | | |++++++|call |17.01.2020-18.06.2021 |N/A | 236200| 0.19 %||option | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 3362523| 2.72 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type |Expiration or |Exercise|Cash or | Voting| Voting||of |maturity date |or |physical| rights| rights||instru| |conversi|settleme|absolut| in %||ment | |on |nt | e| || | |period | | | |+++++++|Swaps |04.03.2020-15.02.2023|N/A |Cash |1950135| 1.58 %|+++++++|Put |17.01.2020-18.06.2021|N/A |Physical| 585000| 0.47 %||Option| | | | | ||s | | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* |2535135| 2.05 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| | at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | | (if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, | | | ||LLC. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||Group Holdings | | | ||I,L.L.C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %||Inc | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)