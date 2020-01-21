DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2020 - 19:13 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

19:13

13:13

18:13

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-21 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Wirecard AG |+++|Street: |Einsteinring 35 |+++|Postal code: |85609 |+++|City: |Aschheim b. München || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United ||States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|13 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 0.20 %| 5.11 %| 5.31 %| 123565586|++++++|Previous | 0.42 %| 4.77 %| 5.19 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0007472060| 0| 241089| 0.00 %| 0.20 %|++++++|US97654L1089| 0| 10345| 0.00 %| 0.01 %|++++++|*Total* | 251434 | 0.20 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or maturity |Exercise | Voting| Voting||instrume|date |or | rights| rights||nt | |conversion| absolute| in %|| | |period | | |++++++|Right to|N/A |N/A | 3067053| 2.48 %||recall | | | | |++++++|Rights |N/A |N/A | 25227| 0.02 %||of use | | | | |++++++|Call |17/01/2020-18/06/2020 |N/A | 313700| 0.25 %||options | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 3405980| 2.76 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrume|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights||nt |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %|| | |period | | | |+++++++|Swaps |04/03/2020 -|N/A |Cash | 1999921| 1.62 %|| |15/02/2023 | | | | |+++++++|Put |17/01/2020 -|N/A |Physical | 685000| 0.55 %||Options |18/06/2021 | | | | |+++++++|Single |19/06/2020 |N/A |Cash | 225000| 0.18 %||Stock | | | | | ||Futures | | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 2909921| 2.35 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name | % of voting|% of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| | at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)|instruments| || | | (if at| || | |least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch | %| %| %||International, LLC. | | | |+++++|Merrill Lynch Group | %| %| %||Holdings I,L.L.C. | | | |+++++|BofA Securities | %| %| %||Europe SA | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|BofA Securities, Inc| %| %| %|+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|Bank of America | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++|NB Holdings | %| %| %||Corporation | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)