DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -3

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten VerbreitungDGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel dereuropaweiten Verbreitung2020-01-17 /Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Serviceder EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.*Stimmrechtsmitteilung**1. Angaben zum Emittenten*+++|Name: |Wirecard AG |+++|Straße, Hausnr.: |Einsteinring 35 |+++|PLZ: |85609 |+++|Ort: |Aschheim b. München || |Deutschland |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|+++*2. Grund der Mitteilung*+-++|X|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten|+-++| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten |+-++| |Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte |+-++| |Sonstiger Grund: |+-++*3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen*++|Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A. ||Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich|++*4. Namen der Aktionäre*mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.++||++*5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:*++|09.01.2020|++*6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile*++++++| | Anteil| Anteil| Summe| Gesamtzahl der|| |Stimmrechte|Instrument| Anteile| Stimmrechte|| | (Summe| e|(Summe 7.a.| nach § 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| (Summe| + 7.b.)| || | | 7.b.1.+| | || | | 7.b.2.)| | |++++++|neu | 0,05 %| 5,34 %| 5,39 %| 123565586|++++++|letzte | N/A %| N/A %| N/A %| /||Mitteilung | | | | |++++++*7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen**a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | absolut | in % |++++++| | direkt|zugerechnet| direkt|zugerechnet|| |(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|++++++|DE0007472060| 62905| 0| 0,05 %| 0 %|++++++|*Summe* | 62905 | 0,05 % |++++++*b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG*++++++|Art des Instruments |Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|| |/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit | absolut| in %|++++++|Rückübertragungsanspruch|N/A |N/A | 1040145| 0,84 %||aus Wertpapierleihe | | | | |++++++|Listed Call Option |20.03.2020|bis 20.03.2020 | 272500| 0,22 %|++++++|Listed Call Option |19.06.2020|bis 19.06.2020 | 30000| 0,02 %|++++++|Listed Call Option |18.09.2020|bis 18.09.2020 | 52000| 0,04 %|++++++|Listed Call Option |17.12.2021|bis 17.12.2021 | 2200| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |09.10.2020|09.10.2020 | 438| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |11.09.2020|11.09.2020 | 786| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |11.12.2020|11.12.2020 | 2167| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |12.03.2021|12.03.2021 | 2247| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |12.06.2020|12.06.2020 | 1669| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |13.03.2020|13.03.2020 | 541| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |17.04.2020|17.04.2020 | 13| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |17.12.2021|17.12.2021 | 247| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |18.06.2021|18.06.2021 | 439| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |18.09.2020|18.09.2020 | 8262| 0,01 %|++++++|Certificates |18.12.2020|18.12.2020 | 10508| 0,01 %|++++++|Certificates |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 | 1553| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 | 5725| 0,00 %|++++++|Certificates |23.10.2020|23.10.2020 | 9287| 0,01 %|++++++|Exchangeable Note |02.10.2024|02.10.2024 | 132568| 0,11 %|++++++| | |*Summe* | 1573295| 1,27 %|++++++*b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Art des |Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Barausgleich|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte||Instrume|/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit |oder | absolut| in %||nts | | |physische | | || | | |Abwicklung | | |+++++++|Equity |13.01.2020|13.01.2020 |Bar | 1000| 0,00 %||Linked | | | | | ||Swaps on| | | | | ||Basket | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|03.01.2025|03.01.2025 |Bar | 3803| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | ||on | | | | | ||Basket | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 72| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | ||on | | | | | ||Basket | | | | | |+++++++|Contract|N/A |N/A |Bar | 142126| 0,12 %||for | | | | | ||Differen| | | | | ||ce | | | | | |+++++++|Equity |16.01.2020|16.01.2020 |Bar | 242602| 0,20 %||Linked | | | | | ||Swaps | | | | | |+++++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -2-|Futures |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 60000| 0,05 %|+++++++|OTC Call|03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 109520| 0,09 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|13.12.2023|bis 13.12.2023 |Bar | 37600| 0,03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|14.12.2022|bis 14.12.2022 |Bar | 34760| 0,03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|15.01.2020|bis 15.01.2020 |Bar | 3271| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|15.06.2022|bis 15.06.2022 |Bar | 16530| 0,01 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|15.09.2021|bis 15.09.2021 |Bar | 1195| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|15.12.2021|bis 15.12.2021 |Bar | 46560| 0,04 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 54524| 0,04 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 31924| 0,03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 48125| 0,04 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 9972| 0,01 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 70172| 0,06 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 41045| 0,03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|18.11.2020|bis 18.11.2020 |Bar | 3397| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|19.02.2020|bis 19.02.2020 |Bar | 12955| 0,01 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|19.08.2020|bis 19.08.2020 |Bar | 6280| 0,01 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 45382| 0,04 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Call|20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 39478| 0,03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |17.01.2020|17.01.2020 |Bar | 407200| 0,33 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |21.02.2020|21.02.2020 |Bar | 31700| 0,03 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 19789| 0,02 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 144618| 0,12 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 12618| 0,01 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 177298| 0,14 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 4876| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |18.09.2020|18.09.2020 |Bar | 600| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 1355| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 39| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 2537| 0,00 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|OTC Put |03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 48880| 0,04 %||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.01.2020|bis 17.01.2020 |Physisch | 115000| 0,09 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |20.03.2020|bis 20.03.2020 |Physisch | 444200| 0,36 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.06.2020|bis 19.06.2020 |Physisch | 420000| 0,34 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.09.2020|bis 18.09.2020 |Physisch | 145000| 0,12 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.12.2020|bis 18.12.2020 |Physisch | 370000| 0,30 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.06.2021|bis 18.06.2021 |Physisch | 120000| 0,10 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.12.2021|bis 17.12.2021 |Physisch | 30000| 0,02 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.12.2022|bis 16.12.2022 |Physisch | 71000| 0,06 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.12.2023|bis 15.12.2023 |Physisch | 175000| 0,14 %||Put | | | | | ||Option | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.01.2020|bis 15.01.2020 |Bar | 2888| 0,00 %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)|Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.02.2020|bis 19.02.2020 |Bar | 5015| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 22835| 0,02 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 38964| 0,03 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.06.2020|bis 19.06.2020 |Bar | 252| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.08.2020|bis 19.08.2020 |Bar | 4401| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 16013| 0,01 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.11.2020|bis 18.11.2020 |Bar | 1622| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 30534| 0,02 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 2475| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 45350| 0,04 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.09.2021|bis 15.09.2021 |Bar | 311| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.12.2021|bis 15.12.2021 |Bar | 18587| 0,02 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |15.06.2022|bis 15.06.2022 |Bar | 1140| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |14.12.2022|bis 14.12.2022 |Bar | 9494| 0,01 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |13.12.2023|bis 13.12.2023 |Bar | 5868| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 81814| 0,07 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |03.01.2025|03.01.2025 |Bar | 897| 0,00 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 45382| 0,04 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 39468| 0,03 %||Call | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.01.2020|17.01.2020 |Bar | 407200| 0,33 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |21.02.2020|21.02.2020 |Bar | 31700| 0,03 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 19789| 0,02 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 144618| 0,12 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 12618| 0,01 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 177298| 0,14 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 4876| 0,00 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |18.09.2020|18.09.2020 |Bar | 600| 0,00 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 1355| 0,00 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 39| 0,00 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 2537| 0,00 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++|Listed |03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 48880| 0,04 %||Put | | | | | ||Warrant | | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Summe* | 5028823| 4,07 %|+++++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)