DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -4-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 13 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung

2020-01-17 / 18:43
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service
der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

*Stimmrechtsmitteilung*

*1. Angaben zum Emittenten*
+++
|Name: |Wirecard AG |
+++
|Straße, Hausnr.: |Einsteinring 35 |
+++
|PLZ: |85609 |
+++
|Ort: |Aschheim b. München |
| |Deutschland |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71|
+++
*2. Grund der Mitteilung*
+-++
|X|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten|
+-++
| |Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten |
+-++
| |Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte |
+-++
| |Sonstiger Grund: |
+-++
*3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen*
++
|Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A. |
|Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich|
++
*4. Namen der Aktionäre*
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

++
||
++
*5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:*
++
|09.01.2020|
++
*6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile*
++++++
| | Anteil| Anteil| Summe| Gesamtzahl der|
| |Stimmrechte|Instrument| Anteile| Stimmrechte|
| | (Summe| e|(Summe 7.a.| nach § 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| (Summe| + 7.b.)| |
| | | 7.b.1.+| | |
| | | 7.b.2.)| | |
++++++
|neu | 0,05 %| 5,34 %| 5,39 %| 123565586|
++++++
|letzte | N/A %| N/A %| N/A %| /|
|Mitteilung | | | | |
++++++
*7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen*
*a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | absolut | in % |
++++++
| | direkt|zugerechnet| direkt|zugerechnet|
| |(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|(§ 33 WpHG)|(§ 34 WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0007472060| 62905| 0| 0,05 %| 0 %|
++++++
|*Summe* | 62905 | 0,05 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Art des Instruments |Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|
| |/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit | absolut| in %|
++++++
|Rückübertragungsanspruch|N/A |N/A | 1040145| 0,84 %|
|aus Wertpapierleihe | | | | |
++++++
|Listed Call Option |20.03.2020|bis 20.03.2020 | 272500| 0,22 %|
++++++
|Listed Call Option |19.06.2020|bis 19.06.2020 | 30000| 0,02 %|
++++++
|Listed Call Option |18.09.2020|bis 18.09.2020 | 52000| 0,04 %|
++++++
|Listed Call Option |17.12.2021|bis 17.12.2021 | 2200| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |09.10.2020|09.10.2020 | 438| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |11.09.2020|11.09.2020 | 786| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |11.12.2020|11.12.2020 | 2167| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |12.03.2021|12.03.2021 | 2247| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |12.06.2020|12.06.2020 | 1669| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |13.03.2020|13.03.2020 | 541| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |17.04.2020|17.04.2020 | 13| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |17.12.2021|17.12.2021 | 247| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.06.2021|18.06.2021 | 439| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.09.2020|18.09.2020 | 8262| 0,01 %|
++++++
|Certificates |18.12.2020|18.12.2020 | 10508| 0,01 %|
++++++
|Certificates |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 | 1553| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 | 5725| 0,00 %|
++++++
|Certificates |23.10.2020|23.10.2020 | 9287| 0,01 %|
++++++
|Exchangeable Note |02.10.2024|02.10.2024 | 132568| 0,11 %|
++++++
| | |*Summe* | 1573295| 1,27 %|
++++++
*b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Art des |Fälligkeit|Ausübungs­zeitraum|Barausgleich|Stimmrechte|Stimmrechte|
|Instrume|/ Verfall |/ Laufzeit |oder | absolut| in %|
|nts | | |physische | | |
| | | |Abwicklung | | |
+++++++
|Equity |13.01.2020|13.01.2020 |Bar | 1000| 0,00 %|
|Linked | | | | | |
|Swaps on| | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|03.01.2025|03.01.2025 |Bar | 3803| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
|on | | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 72| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
|on | | | | | |
|Basket | | | | | |
+++++++
|Contract|N/A |N/A |Bar | 142126| 0,12 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Differen| | | | | |
|ce | | | | | |
+++++++
|Equity |16.01.2020|16.01.2020 |Bar | 242602| 0,20 %|
|Linked | | | | | |
|Swaps | | | | | |
+++++++

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -2-


|Futures |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 60000| 0,05 %|
+++++++
|OTC Call|03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 109520| 0,09 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|13.12.2023|bis 13.12.2023 |Bar | 37600| 0,03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|14.12.2022|bis 14.12.2022 |Bar | 34760| 0,03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|15.01.2020|bis 15.01.2020 |Bar | 3271| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|15.06.2022|bis 15.06.2022 |Bar | 16530| 0,01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|15.09.2021|bis 15.09.2021 |Bar | 1195| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|15.12.2021|bis 15.12.2021 |Bar | 46560| 0,04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 54524| 0,04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 31924| 0,03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 48125| 0,04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 9972| 0,01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 70172| 0,06 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 41045| 0,03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|18.11.2020|bis 18.11.2020 |Bar | 3397| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|19.02.2020|bis 19.02.2020 |Bar | 12955| 0,01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|19.08.2020|bis 19.08.2020 |Bar | 6280| 0,01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 45382| 0,04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Call|20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 39478| 0,03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.01.2020|17.01.2020 |Bar | 407200| 0,33 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |21.02.2020|21.02.2020 |Bar | 31700| 0,03 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 19789| 0,02 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 144618| 0,12 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 12618| 0,01 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 177298| 0,14 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 4876| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |18.09.2020|18.09.2020 |Bar | 600| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 1355| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 39| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 2537| 0,00 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|OTC Put |03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 48880| 0,04 %|
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.01.2020|bis 17.01.2020 |Physisch | 115000| 0,09 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |20.03.2020|bis 20.03.2020 |Physisch | 444200| 0,36 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020|bis 19.06.2020 |Physisch | 420000| 0,34 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.09.2020|bis 18.09.2020 |Physisch | 145000| 0,12 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.12.2020|bis 18.12.2020 |Physisch | 370000| 0,30 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.06.2021|bis 18.06.2021 |Physisch | 120000| 0,10 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.12.2021|bis 17.12.2021 |Physisch | 30000| 0,02 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.12.2022|bis 16.12.2022 |Physisch | 71000| 0,06 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.12.2023|bis 15.12.2023 |Physisch | 175000| 0,14 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Option | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.01.2020|bis 15.01.2020 |Bar | 2888| 0,00 %|

DJ DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § -3-


|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.02.2020|bis 19.02.2020 |Bar | 5015| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 22835| 0,02 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 38964| 0,03 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020|bis 19.06.2020 |Bar | 252| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.08.2020|bis 19.08.2020 |Bar | 4401| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 16013| 0,01 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.11.2020|bis 18.11.2020 |Bar | 1622| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 30534| 0,02 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 2475| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 45350| 0,04 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.09.2021|bis 15.09.2021 |Bar | 311| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.12.2021|bis 15.12.2021 |Bar | 18587| 0,02 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |15.06.2022|bis 15.06.2022 |Bar | 1140| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |14.12.2022|bis 14.12.2022 |Bar | 9494| 0,01 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |13.12.2023|bis 13.12.2023 |Bar | 5868| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 81814| 0,07 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025|03.01.2025 |Bar | 897| 0,00 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 45382| 0,04 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 39468| 0,03 %|
|Call | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.01.2020|17.01.2020 |Bar | 407200| 0,33 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |21.02.2020|21.02.2020 |Bar | 31700| 0,03 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.03.2020|bis 18.03.2020 |Bar | 19789| 0,02 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |20.03.2020|20.03.2020 |Bar | 144618| 0,12 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.06.2020|bis 17.06.2020 |Bar | 12618| 0,01 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |19.06.2020|19.06.2020 |Bar | 177298| 0,14 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.09.2020|bis 16.09.2020 |Bar | 4876| 0,00 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |18.09.2020|18.09.2020 |Bar | 600| 0,00 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.12.2020|bis 16.12.2020 |Bar | 1355| 0,00 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |17.03.2021|bis 17.03.2021 |Bar | 39| 0,00 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |16.06.2021|bis 16.06.2021 |Bar | 2537| 0,00 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
|Listed |03.01.2025|bis 03.01.2025 |Bar | 48880| 0,04 %|
|Put | | | | | |
|Warrant | | | | | |
+++++++
| | | |*Summe* | 5028823| 4,07 %|
+++++++

*8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen*

+-++
| |Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch |
| |beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die |
| |Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen |
| |Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. |
+-++
|X|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der|
| |obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten |
| |beherrschenden Unternehmen: |
+-++

+++++
|Unternehmen | Stimmrechte in|Instrumente in| Summe in|
| |%, wenn 3% oder| %, wenn 5%| %, wenn|
| | höher| oder höher| 5% oder|
| | | | höher|
+++++
|Société Générale S.A.| %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Générale | %| %| %|
|Effekten GmbH | | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A.| %| %| %|
+++++
|Société Generale | %| %| %|
|International Limited| | | |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A.| %| %| %|
+++++
|Généfinance S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
|Sogéparticipations | %| %| %|
|S.A. | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale Bank| %| %| %|
|& Trust S.A. | | | |
+++++
|SG Issuer S.A. | %| %| %|
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
|Société Générale S.A.| %| %| %|
+++++
|Codéis Securities | %| %| %|
|S.A. | | | |
+++++
*9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG*
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

++++
|Anteil Stimmrechte|Anteil Instrumente|Summe Anteile|
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Sonstige Informationen:*

++
||
++
Datum

++
|14.01.2020|
++

2020-01-17 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

954893 2020-01-17



