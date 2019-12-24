DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

| Quelle: dpa-AFX | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A. ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 24.12.2019 / 10:55 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ADO Properties S.A. LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: The Goldman City and Sachs Group, Inc. country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 5. Date on which the 1- threshold was 8- crossed or /- reachedvi: 1- 2- /- 2- 0- 1- 9 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 4.67% 1.91% 6.58- 44,194,607 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 6.06% 0.20% 6.26- notification (if % applicable) 7. Noti- fied de- tails of the resul- ting situa- tion on the date on which the thres- hold was cros- sed or rea- ched- viii: A: Vo- ting right- s atta- ched to sha- res Class- Number % of /type of vo- of voting ting sha- right- righ- res six ts ISIN code (if possi- ble) Di- Indi- Direct Indi- rect rect (Art 8 rect (Art (Art of the (Art 8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of the the rency the Trans- Tran- Law) Tran- paren- spa- spa- cy ren- ren- Law) cy cy Law) Law) LU125- 2,- 4- 01544- 06- .- 13 4,- 6- 43- 7- 8 % SUBTO- 2,064,- 4.67- TAL A 438 % (Dire- ct & Indir- ect) B 1: Finan- cial In- stru- ments accor- ding to Art. 12(1)- (a) of the Trans- paren- cy Law Type Expi- E- Number % of rati- x- of o- finan- on e- voting f cial da- r- rights v- in- tex c- that o- stru- i- may be t- ment s- acqui- i- e- red if n- / the g C- instru- r- o- ment is i- n- exerci- g- v- sed/ h- e- conver- t- r- ted. s s- i- o- n P- e- r- i- o- d- x- i Secu- Open 804,826 1- ri- .- ties 8- Len- 2- ding % S- 804,826 1- U- .- B- 8- T- 2- O- % T- A- L B- .- 1 B 2: Finan- cial In- stru- ments with simi- lar econo- mic ef- fect accor- ding to Art. 12(1)- (b) of the Trans- paren- cy Law Type E- E- P- Number % of x- x- h- of o- finan- p- e- y- voting f cial i- r- s- rights v- in- r- c- i- o- stru- a- i- c- t- ment t- s- a- i- i- e- l n- o- / o- g n C- r r- d- o- c- i- a- n- a- g- t- v- s- h- e- e- h t- x r- s- s s- e- i- t- o- t- n l- P- e- e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i CFD 1- C- 19,626 0- 3- a- .- /- s- 0- 1- h 4- 2- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 CFD 0- C- 5,768 0- 3- a- .- /- s- 0- 1- h 1- 1- % /- 2- 0- 2- 2 CFD 2- C- 3,928 0- 4- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 1- 9- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 CFD 0- C- 3,022 0- 6- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 1- 7- % /- 2- 0- 2- 2 CFD 2- C- 1,909 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 0- 2- 4- /- % 2- 0- 2- 3 Swap 2- C- 1,775 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 0- 2- 4- /- % 2- 0- 2- 3 CFD 2- C- 1,162 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 0- 2- 3- /- % 2- 0- 2- 3 CFD 2- C- 724 0- 0- a- .- /- s- 0- 1- h 0- 2- 2- /- % 2- 0- 2- 9 Swap 3- C- 700 0- 0- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 0- 9- 2- /- % 2- 0- 2- 0 CFD 1- C- 337 0- 0- a- .- /- s- 0- 1- h 0- 2- 1- /- % 2- 0- 2- 5 CFD 2- C- 300 0- 0- a- .- /- s- 0- 1- h 0- 2- 1- /- % 2- 0- 2- 9 Swap 1- C- 281 0- 6- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 0- 4- 1- /- % 2- 0- 2- 0 CFD 2- C- 203 0- 8- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 0- 3- 0- /- 5- 2- % 0- 2- 9 CFD 2- C- 102 0- 8- a- .- /- s- 0- 1- h 0- 1- 0- /- 2- 2- % 0- 2- 9 S- 39,837 0- U- .- B- 0- T- 9- O- % T- A- L B- .- 2 8. Infor- mati- on in rela- tion to the per- son sub- ject to the noti- fica- tion obli- ga- tion: (plea- se tick the appli- cable box) Per- son sub- ject to the noti- fica- tion obli- gati- on is not con- trol- led by any natu- ral per- son or legal enti- ty and does not con- trol any other under- takin- g(s) hol- ding di- rect- ly or indi- rect- ly an inte- rest in the (unde- rlyin- g) issu- er.- xiii X Full chain of con- trol- led under- ta- kings throu- gh which the vo- ting right- s an- d/or the finan- cial in- stru- ments are effec- tive- ly held star- ting with the ulti- mate con- trol- ling natu- ral per- son or legal enti- tyxiv (plea- se provi- de a sepa- rate orga- nisa- tio- nal chart in case of a com- plex struc- ture)- : N Na- % of % of T- D- mexv voting voting o- i- rights rights t- r- held by through a- e- ultima- financi- l c- te al o- t- control- instru- f l- ling ments b- y person held by o- c- or ultimate t- o- entity control- h n- or held ling t- direct- person r- ly by or o- any entity l- subsi- or held l- diary directly e- if it by any d equals subsidia- b- or is ry if it y higher equals (- than or is u- the higher s- notifia- than the e ble notifia- n- thres- ble u- hold thres- m- hold b- e- r- (- s- ) f- r- o- m 1- s- t c- o- l- u- m- n- ) 1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc. 2 Gold- 1 man Sach- s (UK) L.L.- C. 3 Gold- 2 man Sach- s Grou- p UK Limi- ted 4 Gold- 5- 3 man .- Sach- 6- s 6- In- % ter- na- tio- nal 1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc. 2 GSAM 1 Hol- ding- s LLC 3 Gold- 2 man Sach- s As- set Mana- ge- ment- , L.P. 1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc. 2 Gold- 1 man Sach- s & Co. LLC 9. In case of proxy vo- ting: The proxy hol- der named will cease to hold % and num- ber of vo- ting right- s as of . 10. Addi- tio- nal infor- ma- tionx- vi: Plea- se note, total amoun- t of vo- ting right- s have been roun- ded to 2 deci- mal pla- ces there- fore there is a possi- bili- ty of a roun- ding er- ror. Done at London On 20/12/2019 24.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Internet: www.ado.properties Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 943097 24.12.2019 ° Quelle: dpa-AFX
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV
ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV - Performance (3 Monate) 31,82 +1,02%
EUR +0,32
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
18.12. HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER Neutral
17.12. JEFFERIES Neutral
17.12. UBS Positiv
Nachrichten
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:55 DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -2- ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:55 DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -3- ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: dpa-AFX
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:45 Klimaforscher Rockström: Atomkraft nicht durch Kohle und Gas ersetzen
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1075 -0,1429%
10:05 Tresor statt Bankkonto: Ausweichstrategien im Zinstief
10:03 Linke: Alle müssen Zuschläge bei Sonn- und Feiertagsarbeit bekommen
10:02 Ölpreise wenig verändert
09:40 IRW-News: Canada Cobalt Works : Analyseergebnisse im Rahmen des Ausbaus der Entdeckung bei Castle East liefern massive Silbergehalte, höher als die Werte aus CA-11-08 CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. 0,350 +8,682%
09:25 ROUNDUP: Beginn von Gasförderung Israels in letzter Minute verschoben
09:17 ROUNDUP: Atomkonflikt mit Nordkorea: China, Südkorea und Japan rücken zusammen

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,60 +2,94%
22.12. Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Jahreshoch über Weihnachten? DAX ® 13.300,98 -0,13%
23.12. Boeing nach 737-Max-Debakel: Chef weg BOEING 303,45 +1,79%
23.12. Lufthansa: Drohende Streiks vertreiben Anleger LUFTHANSA 16,46 -1,29%
23.12. 6 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:45 Klimaforscher Rockström: Atomkraft nicht durch Kohle und Gas ersetzen
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1075 -0,1429%
10:05 Tresor statt Bankkonto: Ausweichstrategien im Zinstief
Marktberichte
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1075 -0,1429%
10:01 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten in verkürzter Sitzung auf der Stelle BMW ST 73,54 -0,82%
08:48 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Ruhiger Handel vor Weihnachten
23.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 13.289 Pkt - BMW unter Druck BMW ST 73,54 -0,82%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen