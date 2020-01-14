DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)

14.01.2020 - 15:26 | Quelle: dpa-AFX | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten VerbreitungDGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen SEDeutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel dereuropaweiten Verbreitung14.01.2020 / 15:26Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - einService der EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.Am 9. Januar 2020 erhielt die Deutsche Wohnen SE die folgende Mitteilung zuden mit dem Erwerb der Stimmrechte verfolgten Zielen und der Herkunft derfür den Erwerb verwendeten Mittel gemäß § 43 WpHG:'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regardingnotification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in DeutscheWohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and oursubsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):* BlackRock, Inc.The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by theNotifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers andadvisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the NotifyingParties and to which the voting rights are attributedIn respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, theNotifying Parties, notify that:1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives andat generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties'overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients onboth a short and a long term basis.2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve monthsby means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention isto gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we mayalso sell shares.3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal ofmembers of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annualgeneral meeting, and any special general meetings should they be calledin the best interests of our clients.4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capitalstructure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds andexternal funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on suchtopics in the same way we set out in no. 3.In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,notify that:Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the votingrights.'14.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzlicheMeldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.deSprache: DeutschUnternehmen: Deutsche Wohnen SEMecklenburgische Straße 5714197 BerlinDeutschlandInternet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.comEnde der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service952305 14.01.2020Quelle: dpa-AFX