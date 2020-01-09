DGAP-Stimmrechte: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (deutsch)

09.01.2020 - 15:34 | Quelle: dpa-AFX | Lesedauer etwa 9 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum EmittentenName: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFTStraße, Hausnr.: Gildemeisterstraße 60PLZ: 33689Ort: BielefeldDeutschlandLegal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HXE4EQIHJY85182. Grund der MitteilungErwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit StimmrechtenErwerb bzw. Veräußerung von InstrumentenÄnderung der Gesamtzahl der StimmrechteX Sonstiger Grund:Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung einesTochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.3. Angaben zum MitteilungspflichtigenNatürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. SingerGeburtsdatum: 22.08.19444. Namen der Aktionäremit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:01.01.20206. GesamtstimmrechtsanteileAnteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl derStimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG7.b.2.)neu 9,55 % 0,00 % 9,55 % 78817994letzte 9,53 % 0,00 % 9,53 % /Mittei-lung7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)ISIN absolut in %direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)DE0005878003 0 7.526.196 0,00 % 9,55 %Summe 7.526.196 9,55 %b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHGArt des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %Summe %b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHGArt des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechtements Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %Summe %8. Informationen in Bezug auf den MitteilungspflichtigenMitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrschtMitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte desEmittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittentenzugerechnet werden.X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit derobersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschendenUnternehmen:Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oderhöher höher höherPaul E. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile% % %10. Sonstige Informationen:Datum06.01.2020