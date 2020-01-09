DAX ®13.513,86+1,45%TecDAX ®3.096,37+1,71%Dow Jones28.927,44+0,63%NASDAQ 1008.996,43+0,94%
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (deutsch)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.01.2020 / 15:33
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Straße, Hausnr.: Gildemeisterstraße 60
PLZ: 33689
Ort: Bielefeld
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HXE4EQIHJY8518

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung eines
Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 9,55 % 0,00 % 9,55 % 78817994
letzte 9,53 % 0,00 % 9,53 % /
Mittei-
lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005878003 0 7.526.196 0,00 % 9,55 %
Summe 7.526.196 9,55 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
%
Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool Associates % % %
Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment % % %
Management GP LLC
Elliott Investment 9,55 % % 9,55 %
Management L.P.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

06.01.2020




09.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Gildemeisterstraße 60
33689 Bielefeld
Deutschland
Internet: www.dmgmori.com



Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


950325 09.01.2020

°


Quelle: dpa-AFX
DMG MORI SEIKI
DMG MORI SEIKI - Performance (3 Monate) 42,35 -0,35%
EUR -0,15
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
21.11. INDEPENDENT RESEARCH Negativ
Nachrichten
15:34 DGAP-Stimmrechte: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (deutsch) DMG MORI SEIKI 42,35 -0,35%
15:33 DGAP-PVR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: -6- DMG MORI SEIKI 42,35 -0,35%
15:33 DGAP-PVR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DMG MORI SEIKI 42,35 -0,35%

Quelle: dpa-AFX
16:43 Klimaprotest vor Siemens geplant SIEMENS 118,42 +1,18%
16:41 Devisen: Eurokurs leicht gefallen - Britisches Pfund unter Druck EUR/USD 1,1102 -0,0756%
16:40 ROUNDUP 2: Ausreisesperre gegen Ex-Automanager Ghosn - Japan verurteilt Wutrede RENAULT 42,28 -0,67%
16:37 DGAP-DD: Sparkasse Hannover (deutsch)
16:22 DGAP-Stimmrechte: LEG Immobilien AG (deutsch) LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NA O.N. 108,80 -0,05%
16:18 DGAP-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Durchführung der am 22. November 2019 beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhung unter vollständiger Ausnutzung des noch vorhandenen Genehmigten Kapitals 2017 / I erfolgreich abgeschlossen (deutsch) MEDIQON GROUP AG O.N. 5,55 +1,83%
16:15 Kramp-Karrenbauer will Einsatz im Irak fortsetzen
16:12 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Apple-Anleger feiern ein Rekordhoch nach dem nächsten APPLE 278,20 +3,54%
16:10 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1110 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1102 -0,0756%
16:04 Nach Trump-Forderung: Nato will mehr Engagement im Nahen Osten prüfen

Nachrichten
08.01. Varta-Aktie stürzt am Mittwoch ab – die Gründe VARTA AG O.N. 94,40 +2,61%
09:15 Aixtron-Aktie von Analysten-Tipp angespornt AIXTRON 9,73 +6,83%
10:21 Morphosys-Aktie auf höchstem Stand seit 2000 MORPHOSYS 134,90 +4,49%
08:32 5 Themen, die am Donnerstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.513,27 +1,45%
08.01. Adidas-Aktie knackt Fabel-Marke ADIDAS 310,05 +2,38%
Nachrichten
16:44 Lebensmittelwarnung vor Lachs - Falsches Verbrauchsdatum
16:43 Klimaprotest vor Siemens geplant SIEMENS 118,42 +1,18%
16:42 BUSINESS WIRE: IDEMIA begrüßt ehemaligen Amazon-Manager David Desharnais als Chief Digital Product Officer
16:41 Devisen: Eurokurs leicht gefallen - Britisches Pfund unter Druck EUR/USD 1,1102 -0,0725%
16:40 ROUNDUP 2: Ausreisesperre gegen Ex-Automanager Ghosn - Japan verurteilt Wutrede RENAULT 42,28 -0,67%
Marktberichte
16:41 Devisen: Eurokurs leicht gefallen - Britisches Pfund unter Druck EUR/USD 1,1102 -0,0725%
16:27 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX in Richtung Rekordhoch unterwegs MTU AERO 270,80 +2,97%
16:10 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1110 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1102 -0,0725%
16:04 MÄRKTE USA/Börsen nach deeskalierenden Tönen Trumps auf Allzeithochs BED BATH + BEYOND DL-,01 13,35 -11,74%
15:58 Aktien New York: Schon wieder Rekorde - Nächstes Dow-Ziel 29000 Punkte Dow Jones 28.928,04 +0,64%
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen