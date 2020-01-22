Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
22-Jan-2020 / 13:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the
requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Graham Stapleton
b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 519 shares purchased following
dividend reinvestment on
awards granted under the
Deferred Bonus Plan in 2018.
The resultant total shares
under the Deferred Bonus Plan
held by Mr Stapleton as at 21
January 2020 was 13,499.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 519
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Graham Stapleton
b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 51,025 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The resultant total shares
under the Performance Share
Plan option held by Mr
Stapleton as at 21 January
2020 was 1,325,866.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 51,025
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Andy Randall
b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director,
Autocentres)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 15,598 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The resultant total shares
under the Performance Share
Plan option held by Mr Randall
as at 21 January 2020 was
405,337.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 15,598
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Karen Bellairs
b) Position / status PDMR (Group Customer and
Commercial Director)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 17,516 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The resultant total shares
under the Performance Share
Plan option held by Ms
Bellairs as at 21 January 2020
was 455,161.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 17,516
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Paul O'Hara
b) Position / status PDMR (Group Property Director)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 4,751 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The resultant total shares
under the Performance Share
Plan option held by Mr O'Hara
as at 21 January 2020 was
123,485.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 4,751
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Tim O'Gorman
b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and
Company Secretary)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 3,148 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The resultant total shares
under the Performance Share
Plan option held by Mr
O'Gorman as at 21 January 2020
was 81,834.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 3,148
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Loraine Woodhouse
b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 24,416 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2018 and 2019. The
resultant total shares under
the Performance Share Plan
option held by Ms Woodhouse as
at 21 January 2020 was
634,430.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 24,416
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Neil Holden
b) Position / status PDMR (Group IT Director)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 2,809 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2018 and 2019. The
resultant total shares under
the Performance Share Plan
option held by Mr Holden as at
21 January 2020 was 72,994.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 2,809
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name Keith Jones
b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction 7,788 shares purchased
following dividend
reinvestment on awards granted
under the Performance Share
Plan in 2019. The resultant
total shares under the
Performance Share Plan option
held by Mr Jones as at 21
January 2020 was 202,363.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 7,788
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
('PCA')
a) Name David Adams
b) Position / status PDMR (Senior Independent
Director)
c) Initial notification / Initial Notification
amendment
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares
instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction In respect of the final
dividend paid on 17 January
2020, the PDMR acquired shares
through participation in the
Company's Dividend
Reinvestment Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP1.544 343
d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main
Market (XLON)
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 42087
EQS News ID: 958953
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?