Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Director/PDMR ShareholdingHalfords Group PLC (HFD)Director/PDMR Shareholding22-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The notification set out below is provided in accordance with therequirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Graham Stapletonb) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 519 shares purchased followingdividend reinvestment onawards granted under theDeferred Bonus Plan in 2018.The resultant total sharesunder the Deferred Bonus Planheld by Mr Stapleton as at 21January 2020 was 13,499.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 519d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Graham Stapletonb) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 51,025 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.The resultant total sharesunder the Performance SharePlan option held by MrStapleton as at 21 January2020 was 1,325,866.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 51,025d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Andy Randallb) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director,Autocentres)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 15,598 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.The resultant total sharesunder the Performance SharePlan option held by Mr Randallas at 21 January 2020 was405,337.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 15,598d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Karen Bellairsb) Position / status PDMR (Group Customer andCommercial Director)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 17,516 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.The resultant total sharesunder the Performance SharePlan option held by MsBellairs as at 21 January 2020was 455,161.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 17,516d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Paul O'Harab) Position / status PDMR (Group Property Director)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 4,751 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.The resultant total sharesunder the Performance SharePlan option held by Mr O'Haraas at 21 January 2020 was123,485.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 4,751d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Tim O'Gormanb) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel andCompany Secretary)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 3,148 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.The resultant total sharesunder the Performance SharePlan option held by MrO'Gorman as at 21 January 2020was 81,834.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 3,148d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Loraine Woodhouseb) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 24,416 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2018 and 2019. Theresultant total shares underthe Performance Share Planoption held by Ms Woodhouse asat 21 January 2020 was634,430.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 24,416d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Neil Holdenb) Position / status PDMR (Group IT Director)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 2,809 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2018 and 2019. Theresultant total shares underthe Performance Share Planoption held by Mr Holden as at21 January 2020 was 72,994.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 2,809d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name Keith Jonesb) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction 7,788 shares purchasedfollowing dividendreinvestment on awards grantedunder the Performance SharePlan in 2019. The resultanttotal shares under thePerformance Share Plan optionheld by Mr Jones as at 21January 2020 was 202,363.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 7,788d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them('PCA')a) Name David Adamsb) Position / status PDMR (Senior IndependentDirector)c) Initial notification / Initial Notificationamendment2. Details of the issuerName Halfords Group plc3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p sharesinstrumentISIN: GB00B012TP20b) Nature of the transaction In respect of the finaldividend paid on 17 January2020, the PDMR acquired sharesthrough participation in theCompany's DividendReinvestment Plan.c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP1.544 343d) Aggregated information n/a single transactionAggregated volume Price n/a single transactione) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, MainMarket (XLON)ISIN: GB00B012TP20Category Code: DSHTIDM: HFDLEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79Sequence No.: 42087EQS News ID: 958953End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)