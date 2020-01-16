EANS-Adhoc: FACC adjusts its forecast for the short fiscal year 2019.

16.01.2020 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.16.01.2020Ried i. Innkreis - For the 2019 financial year (short financial year),management currently assumes sales of EUR 668 million (previously EUR 600million) and a profit margin (EBIT) in a range from 5.2 % to 5.7 % (previouslyapproximately 6%).The medium-term growth and earnings targets remain unchanged, albeit dependingon the market development - significant rate increases on growth projects havebeen completed. In the coming periods, FACC will focus on a sustainable increasein profitability through an efficiency improvement program of up to EUR 50million. There are plans to streamline the supply chain through increasedvertical integration - such as the insourcing of the production of strategiccomponent groups - as well as a group-wide optimization of business processes.Further inquiry note:Investor Relations:Manuel TaverneDirector Investor RelationsMobil: 0664/801192819E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.comend of announcement euro adhoc(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)