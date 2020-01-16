DAX ®13.432,30-0,18%TecDAX ®3.103,57+0,15%Dow Jones29.030,22+0,31%NASDAQ 1009.035,67+0,02%
EANS-Adhoc: FACC adjusts its forecast for the short fiscal year 2019.
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
16.01.2020
Ried i. Innkreis - For the 2019 financial year (short financial year),
management currently assumes sales of EUR 668 million (previously EUR 600
million) and a profit margin (EBIT) in a range from 5.2 % to 5.7 % (previously
approximately 6%).
The medium-term growth and earnings targets remain unchanged, albeit depending
on the market development - significant rate increases on growth projects have
been completed. In the coming periods, FACC will focus on a sustainable increase
in profitability through an efficiency improvement program of up to EUR 50
million. There are plans to streamline the supply chain through increased
vertical integration - such as the insourcing of the production of strategic
component groups - as well as a group-wide optimization of business processes.
Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations:
Manuel Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com
January 16, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
