EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Sellers complete accelerated bookbuilding; 105,000 Marinomed shares have been sold for EUR 95 per share
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Capital Measures
22.01.2020
Vienna - 22 January 2020. Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH, VETWIDI Forschungsholding
GmbH and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH have completed the offer
of Marinomed shares by means of an accelerated bookbuilding in an amount of in
total 105,000 shares (including a fully exercised upsize option of 50,000
shares); the price was set at EUR 95.00 per share
Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that the Company was informed by
the three shareholders Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDI
Forschungsholding GmbH ("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand
GmbH ("BVT") on 22 January 2020 that Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT have sold in
total 105,000 Marinomed shares from their respective holdings through an
accelerated bookbuilding transaction to institutional investors (the
"Transaction"). Immediately after receiving the notification from Acropora,
VETWIDI and BVT related to the commencement of the Transaction on 22 January
2020, the Company had published this information by means of publication of
inside information and applied for suspension from trading of all Marinomed
shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
Due to the publication of the results of the Transaction, trading of the
Marinomed shares on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange will be
recommenced on the start of the trading day on 23 January 2020.
The following information, put in quotation marks, is taken from the notfication
of the Company by Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT:
"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.
Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDI Forschungsholding GmbH
("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH ("BVT") hereby
announce that today, 22 January 2020, Acropora has sold 73,500 Marinomed Biotech
AG shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6 ("Marinomed shares"), and VETWIDI and BVT have each
sold 15,750 Marinomed shares, thus in aggregate 105,000 Marinomed shares, from
their respective holdings to institutional investors by means of an accelerated
bookbuilding transaction (the "ABB"). This amounts to 7.1 per cent. of Marinomed
Biotech AG's share capital. The upsize alternative of up to 50,000 additional
Marinomed shares was fully exercised.
The Marinomed shares are sold for EUR 95.00 each. The total sale proceeds of the
ABB for Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT therefore amounts to approximately EUR 10
million. Settlement of Marinomed shares placed in the ABB is scheduled for 27
January 2020.
Erste Group Bank AG acted as the sole bookrunner.
Following completion of the ABB, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT still hold
approximately 16.6 per cent. (Acropora), approximately 1.5 per cent. (VETWIDI)
and approximately 1.4 per cent. (BVT) of the share capital of Marinomed Biotech
AG. For these shares the lock-up commitment entered into the course of the ABB
applies for a period of 90 days.
About Marinomed Biotech AG
Marinomed Biotech AG is a biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Vienna
and has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since
February 1, 2019. The company focuses on the development of innovative products
based on patent-protected technology platforms in the field of respiratory and
ophthalmological diseases. The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the
efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such
as the eyes and nose. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent-
protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract.
Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold
via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Further information
is available at: www.marinomed.com [http://www.marinomed.com/].
Disclaimer
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to buy securities nor a
solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America,
Germany, Austria or other countries. The securities are not sold or offered to
be sold in the United States of America under the rules of the US Securities Act
of 1933, as amended. The shares have already been placed.
A public offer of the securities was neither made in Austria nor in any other
jurisdiction. Any offer of shares under the ABB was made solely on the basis of
an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus in accordance with
Article 1 (4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and was exclusively
intended for qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the
Prospectus Regulation."
Further inquiry note:
Pascal Schmidt
Chief Financial Officer, Marinomed
Veterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, Österreich
T +43 (0)1 250 77 4460
E-Mail: pascal.schmidt@marinomed.com
http://www.marinomed.com
Roland Mayrl
Managing Partner, Metrum Communications
Bauernmarkt 10/19, 1010 Vienna, Austria
T +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331
E-Mail: r.mayrl@metrum.at
http://www.metrum.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 14:25 ET ( 19:25 GMT)
