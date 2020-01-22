EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Sellers complete accelerated bookbuilding; 105,000 Marinomed shares have been sold for EUR 95 per share

22.01.2020 - 20:25 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:25

19:25

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.Capital Measures22.01.2020Vienna - 22 January 2020. Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH, VETWIDI ForschungsholdingGmbH and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH have completed the offerof Marinomed shares by means of an accelerated bookbuilding in an amount of intotal 105,000 shares (including a fully exercised upsize option of 50,000shares); the price was set at EUR 95.00 per shareMarinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that the Company was informed bythe three shareholders Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDIForschungsholding GmbH ("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und TreuhandGmbH ("BVT") on 22 January 2020 that Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT have sold intotal 105,000 Marinomed shares from their respective holdings through anaccelerated bookbuilding transaction to institutional investors (the"Transaction"). Immediately after receiving the notification from Acropora,VETWIDI and BVT related to the commencement of the Transaction on 22 January2020, the Company had published this information by means of publication ofinside information and applied for suspension from trading of all Marinomedshares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.Due to the publication of the results of the Transaction, trading of theMarinomed shares on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange will berecommenced on the start of the trading day on 23 January 2020.The following information, put in quotation marks, is taken from the notficationof the Company by Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT:"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THEUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDI Forschungsholding GmbH("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH ("BVT") herebyannounce that today, 22 January 2020, Acropora has sold 73,500 Marinomed BiotechAG shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6 ("Marinomed shares"), and VETWIDI and BVT have eachsold 15,750 Marinomed shares, thus in aggregate 105,000 Marinomed shares, fromtheir respective holdings to institutional investors by means of an acceleratedbookbuilding transaction (the "ABB"). This amounts to 7.1 per cent. of MarinomedBiotech AG's share capital. The upsize alternative of up to 50,000 additionalMarinomed shares was fully exercised.The Marinomed shares are sold for EUR 95.00 each. The total sale proceeds of theABB for Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT therefore amounts to approximately EUR 10million. Settlement of Marinomed shares placed in the ABB is scheduled for 27January 2020.Erste Group Bank AG acted as the sole bookrunner.Following completion of the ABB, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT still holdapproximately 16.6 per cent. (Acropora), approximately 1.5 per cent. (VETWIDI)and approximately 1.4 per cent. (BVT) of the share capital of Marinomed BiotechAG. For these shares the lock-up commitment entered into the course of the ABBapplies for a period of 90 days.About Marinomed Biotech AGMarinomed Biotech AG is a biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Viennaand has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange sinceFebruary 1, 2019. The company focuses on the development of innovative productsbased on patent-protected technology platforms in the field of respiratory andophthalmological diseases. The Marinosolv® technology platform increases theefficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues suchas the eyes and nose. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract.Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are soldvia international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Further informationis available at: www.marinomed.com [http://www.marinomed.com/].DisclaimerThis announcement constitutes neither an offer to buy securities nor asolicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America,Germany, Austria or other countries. The securities are not sold or offered tobe sold in the United States of America under the rules of the US Securities Actof 1933, as amended. DisclaimerThis announcement constitutes neither an offer to buy securities nor asolicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America,Germany, Austria or other countries. The securities are not sold or offered tobe sold in the United States of America under the rules of the US Securities Actof 1933, as amended. The shares have already been placed.A public offer of the securities was neither made in Austria nor in any otherjurisdiction. Any offer of shares under the ABB was made solely on the basis ofan exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus in accordance withArticle 1 (4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of theCouncil of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and was exclusivelyintended for qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of theProspectus Regulation."Further inquiry note:Pascal SchmidtChief Financial Officer, MarinomedVeterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, ÖsterreichT +43 (0)1 250 77 4460E-Mail: pascal.schmidt@marinomed.comhttp://www.marinomed.comRoland MayrlManaging Partner, Metrum CommunicationsBauernmarkt 10/19, 1010 Vienna, AustriaT +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331E-Mail: r.mayrl@metrum.athttp://www.metrum.at