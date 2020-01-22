EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Shareholders offer shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

DAX ®13.571,38+0,11%TecDAX ®3.174,91+0,15%S&P FUTURE3.332,00+0,38%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Capital Measures
22.01.2020
Vienna - 22 January 2020. Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH, VETWIDI Forschungsholding
GmbH and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH offer Marinomed shares by
means of an accelerated bookbuilding of up to 55,000 shares (plus a possible
upsize option of up to additional 50,000 shares); Marinomed shares are suspended
vom trading on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that the Company was informed by
the three shareholders Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDI
Forschungsholding GmbH ("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand
GmbH ("BVT") on 22 January 2020 that Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT intend to sell in
total up to 55,000Marinomed shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, plus an upsize
alternative of up to further 50,000 Marinomed shares from their respective
holdings through an accelerated bookbuilding transaction (the "Transaction").
Immediately after receiving the notification from Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT, the
Company has applied for suspension from trading of all Marinomed shares, ISIN
ATMARINOMED6, on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The
suspension from trading of the Marinomed shares on the Official Market of the
Vienna Stock Exchange is intended to last until the result of the Transaction is
announced.
The following information, put in quotation marks, is taken from the notfication
of the Company by Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT :
"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.
Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDI Forschungsholding GmbH
("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH ("BVT") hereby
announce that today, 22 January 2020, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT have decided to
sell Marinomed Biotech AG shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, from their respective
holdings to institutional investors by means of an accelerated bookbuilding
transaction (the "ABB"). BVT holds Marinomed shares, which were originally held
by ARAX 2011 Private Equity GmbH & Co KG, ARAX 2011.eins Private Equity GmbH &
Co KG and ARAX 2012.eins Private Equity GmbH & Co KG and which have meanwhile
been transferred to BVT.
Erste Group Bank AG has been appointed to place the Marinomed shares through the
ABB and acts as the sole bookrunner.
Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT intend to sell in total up to 55,000 Marinomed shares
through the ABB. This corresponds to up to 3.7 per cent. of the share capital of
the Company. Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT reserve the right to decide - in
consultation with Erste Group Bank AG as sole bookrunner - on selling up to
50,000 additional Marinomed shares (corresponding to approximately 3.4 per cent.
of the share capital of the Company) in the event of strong demand (upsize
alternative).
The books for the ABB are opened immediately. Information on the pricing and
allocation of Marinomed shares under the ABB is expected to be published
immediately after closing of the books. Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT reserve the
right to change the conditions and timeline of the ABB at any time.
If all offered shares (including the upsize alternative) are placed through the
ABB, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT would still hold approximately 16.6 per cent.
(Acropora), approximately 1.5 per cent. (VETWIDI) and approximately 1.4 per
cent. (BVT), respectively, of the share capital of Marinomed Biotech AG.
Under the Placement Agreement, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT have entered into
market standard lock-up commitments with the Sole Bookrunner for a period of 90
days. They in particular commited, without the Sole Bookrunner's consent, not to
enter into any transactions for Marinomed shares or securities exchangeable into
Marinomed shares, not to conclude agreements providing for a transfer of the
economic risk of the Marinomed shares and not to vote for a capital increase of
Marinomed Biotech AG.
Disclaimer
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to buy securities nor a
solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America,
Germany, Austria or other countries. The securities are not sold or offered to
be sold in the United States of America under the rules of the US Securities Act
of 1933, as amended.
A public offer of the securities is neither made in Austria nor in any other
jurisdiction. Any offer of shares under the ABB shall be made solely on the
basis of an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus in accordance
with Article 1 (4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and
of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and is exclusively
intended for qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the
Prospectus Regulation. Offers to purchase the securities by persons other than
qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the Prospectus
Regulation will be rejected without exception."
Further inquiry note:
Pascal Schmidt
Chief Financial Officer, Marinomed
Veterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, Österreich
T +43 (0)1 250 77 4460
E-Mail: pascal.schmidt@marinomed.com
http://www.marinomed.com
Roland Mayrl
Managing Partner, Metrum Communications
Bauernmarkt 10/19, 1010 Vienna, Austria
T +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331
E-Mail: r.mayrl@metrum.at
http://www.metrum.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 07:50 ET ( 12:50 GMT)
