EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Shareholders offer shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.Capital Measures22.01.2020Vienna - 22 January 2020. Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH, VETWIDI ForschungsholdingGmbH and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH offer Marinomed shares bymeans of an accelerated bookbuilding of up to 55,000 shares (plus a possibleupsize option of up to additional 50,000 shares); Marinomed shares are suspendedvom trading on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that the Company was informed bythe three shareholders Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDIForschungsholding GmbH ("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und TreuhandGmbH ("BVT") on 22 January 2020 that Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT intend to sell intotal up to 55,000Marinomed shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, plus an upsizealternative of up to further 50,000 Marinomed shares from their respectiveholdings through an accelerated bookbuilding transaction (the "Transaction").Immediately after receiving the notification from Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT, theCompany has applied for suspension from trading of all Marinomed shares, ISINATMARINOMED6, on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. Thesuspension from trading of the Marinomed shares on the Official Market of theVienna Stock Exchange is intended to last until the result of the Transaction isannounced.The following information, put in quotation marks, is taken from the notficationof the Company by Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT :"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THEUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH ("Acropora"), VETWIDI Forschungsholding GmbH("VETWIDI") and BVT Beteiligungsverwaltung und Treuhand GmbH ("BVT") herebyannounce that today, 22 January 2020, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT have decided tosell Marinomed Biotech AG shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, from their respectiveholdings to institutional investors by means of an accelerated bookbuildingtransaction (the "ABB"). BVT holds Marinomed shares, which were originally heldby ARAX 2011 Private Equity GmbH & Co KG, ARAX 2011.eins Private Equity GmbH &Co KG and ARAX 2012.eins Private Equity GmbH & Co KG and which have meanwhilebeen transferred to BVT.Erste Group Bank AG has been appointed to place the Marinomed shares through theABB and acts as the sole bookrunner.Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT intend to sell in total up to 55,000 Marinomed sharesthrough the ABB. This corresponds to up to 3.7 per cent. of the share capital ofthe Company. Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT reserve the right to decide - inconsultation with Erste Group Bank AG as sole bookrunner - on selling up to50,000 additional Marinomed shares (corresponding to approximately 3.4 per cent.of the share capital of the Company) in the event of strong demand (upsizealternative).The books for the ABB are opened immediately. Information on the pricing andallocation of Marinomed shares under the ABB is expected to be publishedimmediately after closing of the books. Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT reserve theright to change the conditions and timeline of the ABB at any time.If all offered shares (including the upsize alternative) are placed through theABB, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT would still hold approximately 16.6 per cent.(Acropora), approximately 1.5 per cent. (VETWIDI) and approximately 1.4 percent. (BVT), respectively, of the share capital of Marinomed Biotech AG.Under the Placement Agreement, Acropora, VETWIDI and BVT have entered intomarket standard lock-up commitments with the Sole Bookrunner for a period of 90days. They in particular commited, without the Sole Bookrunner's consent, not toenter into any transactions for Marinomed shares or securities exchangeable intoMarinomed shares, not to conclude agreements providing for a transfer of theeconomic risk of the Marinomed shares and not to vote for a capital increase ofMarinomed Biotech AG.DisclaimerThis announcement constitutes neither an offer to buy securities nor asolicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America,Germany, Austria or other countries. The securities are not sold or offered tobe sold in the United States of America under the rules of the US Securities Actof 1933, as amended.A public offer of the securities is neither made in Austria nor in any otherjurisdiction. Any offer of shares under the ABB shall be made solely on thebasis of an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus in accordancewith Article 1 (4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament andof the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and is exclusivelyintended for qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of theProspectus Regulation. Offers to purchase the securities by persons other thanqualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the ProspectusRegulation will be rejected without exception."Further inquiry note:Pascal SchmidtChief Financial Officer, MarinomedVeterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, ÖsterreichT +43 (0)1 250 77 4460E-Mail: pascal.schmidt@marinomed.comhttp://www.marinomed.comRoland MayrlManaging Partner, Metrum CommunicationsBauernmarkt 10/19, 1010 Vienna, AustriaT +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331E-Mail: r.mayrl@metrum.athttp://www.metrum.atend of announcement euro adhoc(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)