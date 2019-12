EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / ASX Trading Halt

24.12.2019 - 10:58 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.No KeywordWest Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR)(the Company) advises that it has requested and been granted a trading Halt forits shares on the ASX market pending an announcement regarding financing for itsDefintive Feasibility Study.The full ASX announcement can be seen at: https://www.asx.com.au/asx/share-price-research/company/EUR [https://www.asx.com.au/asx/share-price-research/company/EUR]Further inquiry note:Info@europeanlithium.comend of announcement euro adhoc(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)